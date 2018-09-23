For years, officials and businesses in Racine County — including those of us at Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce — have long sought ways to encourage further development and economic opportunity throughout the Greater Racine County community.
One of the barriers to development is the current Residential Equivalent Connection fee required for new developments in the City of Racine, Village of Mount Pleasant and Village of Sturtevant to connect to public water service.
Recently, however, the City of Racine, Racine Water Utility and Village of Mount Pleasant worked diligently to create a comprehensive intergovernmental agreement that, in part, does just that. If approved, the agreement will dramatically reduce the REC fee.
The reduced REC fee will be critical to future growth in Racine County. The significantly lower fee will encourage more businesses to invest in new developments, both large and small, in the Racine County area.
Why is this change so significant? Going back in history, the REC fee was calculated based on the average water usage of a single residence. Currently, this REC fee equals $3,623 per unit. If you build a new home in eastern Racine County, you will be charged $3,623 for one REC fee. Now imagine a new retail business wants to invest in Racine County and based on the projected amount of water they will use in their operations will be the equivalent of 17 REC units — that will mean $3,623 x 17 or about $62,000.
When a community has unique development costs, they are at a competitive disadvantage.
The intergovernmental agreement will reduce this development-hindering fee by more than 85 percent — from $3,623 to about $500. This reduction will put the City of Racine, Village of Mount Pleasant and Village of Sturtevant on par with neighboring communities, making these areas of our Racine County community competitive when it comes to investment and opening the door to significant new development opportunities throughout our area.
In the future, we will look back on this agreement as a difference maker that encouraged significant new investment in our community.
