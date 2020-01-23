Commentary by Mark Hertzberg: Save our historical buildings

I am certainly not advocating that every building more than a certain age need be preserved, but we need a robust watchdog to ensure that decisions about the future of our historic built environment are carefully made with meaningful consideration given to input from knowledgeable stakeholders from those arenas. Those stakeholders are not the developers who may seek to tear down a given property, but are representatives of organizations like Preservation Racine and the Racine Heritage Museum whose avocation or profession centers around such concerns. Not only must they have a voice on the new committee — on which they are apparently not adequately represented because they had little or no advance notice of this move — but their voice must have a fair chance of out-weighing votes in favor of demolition, when appropriate. In other words, it cannot be a “loaded” committee.