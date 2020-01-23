Commentary by Mark Hertzberg: Save our historical buildings

I was distressed to read of the dissolution of the Landmarks Preservation Committee with no advance notice to either Preservation Racine or the Racine Heritage Museum.
Our historic built environment is unique and irreplaceable. Our community is home to numerous buildings — and spaces — that are special and renowned in terms of their architecture, design, and the materials and natural spaces incorporated in their creation.
You have free articles remaining.
Frank Lloyd Wright aside, one only needs to recall Jens Jensen and a myriad of other well-known 20th century architects and designers whose work is represented here. The roster includes Foster & Granger, John Randal MacDonald, Hans Geyer, Holabird & Root and Howard Van Doren Shaw. Bob Hartmann and I highlighted our historically significant built environment several years ago in a presentation at Wingspread.
I am certainly not advocating that every building more than a certain age need be preserved, but we need a robust watchdog to ensure that decisions about the future of our historic built environment are carefully made with meaningful consideration given to input from knowledgeable stakeholders from those arenas. Those stakeholders are not the developers who may seek to tear down a given property, but are representatives of organizations like Preservation Racine and the Racine Heritage Museum whose avocation or profession centers around such concerns. Not only must they have a voice on the new committee — on which they are apparently not adequately represented because they had little or no advance notice of this move — but their voice must have a fair chance of out-weighing votes in favor of demolition, when appropriate. In other words, it cannot be a “loaded” committee.
The Landmarks Preservation Commission was created in the age of the Historic Registry for just this purpose, and that purpose becomes increasingly meaningful as exotic development influence pervades the current narrative; yet, there are numerous examples of successful efforts to restore and repurpose historic properties, here in the United States and abroad. This current committee structure doesn’t suggest in any way that these avenues have been explored. Perhaps a pause allowing a more balanced look at things is in order. I’m not suggesting that anyone "lie down in front of the bulldozer,” only that the built identity of our community has a place at the table.
It is not too late for an adjustment in the makeup of the new committee.
Mark Hertzberg is the author and photographer of four books about Frank Lloyd Wright’s work in southeast Wisconsin, three of them about Racine. He has lectured widely about Wright’s work here. A recipient of the prestigious Wright Spirit Award from the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy in 2019, he serves as secretary and newsletter editor of Wright in Wisconsin. He is also the designated “Expert Lecturer” for Road Scholar’s Wisconsin Wright tours.