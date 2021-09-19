Commentary by Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz: Juror Appreciation Month 2021

September has been designated by the Wisconsin Court System to thank jurors for their participation in the American Justice system. I personally wish to thank the 1,073 Racine County citizens who answered the call to participate in jury trials during the COVID pandemic. Their service, along with remote videoconferencing, has allowed the courts to continue to function at near capacity levels during these trying times.

Juror Appreciation Month was launched in Wisconsin in 2008 and repeated every September. The Governor, the Legislature and our Supreme Court have all signed proclamations thanking Wisconsin jurors for their critical and important contribution to our justice system. The statewide theme in appreciation of jurors is “Jurors Serve Justice; Justice Serves Us All.”

The right to trial by jury is guaranteed by the Sixth and Seventh amendments to the Bill of Rights and Article 1, Section 5 of the Wisconsin Constitution.

Alexander Hamilton recognized that state courts are the nation’s preeminent instruments for the “ordinary administration of criminal and civil justice.” The courts are what Hamilton called the “great cement of society.” State courts are the crucible in that process. More than 90% of all judicial business of this country is done in state courts rather than federal courts.