Facing transportation challenges, Wind Lake resident Abbie Hammer needed a way to get to her job at Goodwill on the weekends.
Abbie is not alone. For many Racine County residents, transportation consistently surfaces as one of the biggest barriers standing in the way of employment.
Fortunately, Abbie and dozens of others have begun taking advantage of a new transportation program that removes this hurdle.
Commute to Careers, a program of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, provides rides for residents unable to access worker training or employment due to lack of transportation. Eligible residents pay just $1 to $2 per ride through a vanpool-type program provided by Community Health Transit LLC.
Commute to Careers arrived here in May after a successful $267,000 grant obtained through Higher Expectations for Racine County and supported by Racine County Workforce Solutions. Applications have been approved for about 36 residents in the first two months of the program, which extends through 2020.
Commute to Careers is a valuable tool that fills key gaps in service. For Abbie, her usual transportation provider does not provide rides on the weekends. But through Commute to Careers, she gets a low-cost ride from her house in Wind Lake to her job at the Goodwill outlet store in Sturtevant.
The program is a win not just for workers and their families, but for businesses seeking talented employees. Ronald Tatum, director of supply chain at Goodwill Industries, has found the program helps create a great work culture and increases morale and employee retention.
“We’ve seen in Abbie, and many others who take advantage of this, a sense of satisfaction and general great attitude and appreciation when they come into work every day,” he said. “It’s been a blessing to many who work for me and a blessing to be able to provide and share such a resource that exists and is making a difference in many lives.”
At Racine County, we have worked tirelessly to find solutions like Commute to Careers in our effort to build a fully-capable and employed workforce.
With the help of the County’s Uplift 900 initiative, hundreds of residents have obtained their high school equivalency diploma or GED, completed fully-funded training, and received work-readiness supports such as paid work experience, child care, and transportation.
Racine County staff have coordinated well over 50 outreach events connecting more than 300 businesses to talent. One such event was our first Job Fest of 2019 held last month at 21st Century Prep. Eight residents were hired or offered positions during the block party-style event, and several others were interviewed. Another Job Fest is planned for Aug. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at Julian Thomas Elementary School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
We know we have a long way to go, and that our region’s labor challenges are only increasing. Racine County engaged the ManpowerGroup, and in partnership with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., will soon release a detailed report that will serve as a communitywide strategy for local businesses to develop, retain, attract and grow talent.
Solving our workforce challenges won’t be easy. But working together with businesses, training providers, skilled trades, education institutions and others, we can do right by residents like Abbie and the local businesses that are the backbone of our community.
Anyone interested in learning more about Commute to Careers should contact Kim Parsons at kim.parsons@racinecounty.com or 262-638-6528.
