Commentary by George Nicks Sr.: Race in Racine is a problem, so let's create real solutions

Yes, racism and racial disparities exist across the country, but this report highlights things that there are very specific problems happening within our communities that must be addressed. From homeownership, to education, to opportunity for family sustaining jobs, too many black families do not have access to them. We no longer have time for acknowledgment without shifting power and resources. Scholar, author, and activist Brittney Cooper said, “If time had a race, it would be white,” highlighting the ways white people and white supremacy has dominated and controlled the pace of which social movements and social changes happens.

We are now 400 years removed from when the first enslaved Africans came to stolen land, what is now the United States.

We are now 156 years from when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all enslaved people. We are now over 50 years removed from the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the Fair Housing Act, being signed into law.

Yet today, black people are still literally fighting for our lives. We still on average die younger and poorer. We are still more likely to be incarcerated and experience violence at the hands of the police. Our kids are more likely to attend schools that suspend them more and teach them less. This is our shared story. This is the lived experiences of our community.

