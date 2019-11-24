Commentary by George Nicks Sr.: Race in Racine is a problem, so let's create real solutions

Yes, racism and racial disparities exist across the country, but this report highlights things that there are very specific problems happening within our communities that must be addressed. From homeownership, to education, to opportunity for family sustaining jobs, too many black families do not have access to them. We no longer have time for acknowledgment without shifting power and resources. Scholar, author, and activist Brittney Cooper said, “If time had a race, it would be white,” highlighting the ways white people and white supremacy has dominated and controlled the pace of which social movements and social changes happens.
We are now 400 years removed from when the first enslaved Africans came to stolen land, what is now the United States.
We are now 156 years from when President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation freeing all enslaved people. We are now over 50 years removed from the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act, the Fair Housing Act, being signed into law.
Yet today, black people are still literally fighting for our lives. We still on average die younger and poorer. We are still more likely to be incarcerated and experience violence at the hands of the police. Our kids are more likely to attend schools that suspend them more and teach them less. This is our shared story. This is the lived experiences of our community.
Today is our time to create real solutions, not solutions rooted in blaming families who are at the center of racism, saying they need to be more involved or raising their children better. It is time to replace the zero tolerance policies that we see in our communities and our schools with opportunities for restorative justice and healing, because locking up or pushing out our people is not working.
Wisconsin has the highest incarceration rate for black males in the country. Racine Unified black students were 67% of the students suspended in 2017-2018 school year, while making up only about 26% of the student population. If we are going to solve these problems, it’s going to require all community stakeholders to come to the table with solutions that will transform our community, not reinforce the status quo.
It is time to address the real reasons black people have been unable to build wealth in our communities. Redlining, predatory lending and disinvestment are just a few of the ways black people have been denied access to build wealth. We need a robust investment plan to rebuild black communities. This includes public and private partnerships where we move black people into family sustaining jobs and homeownership. The time is now to fight for an equitable Racine.
The Racine Branch NAACP is committed to creating a black agenda that is going to be based off of engaging black residents to figure out the best way forward. We know the answers to these big problems are in our community. We want to capture the will of black people in Racine, and present this information to the community and invite elected officials over the next couple of months.
We are committed and determined to transform the quality of life for black people in Racine.
George Nicks Sr. is the president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP.