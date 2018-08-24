Developing a Breastfeeding Friendly Racine is one of the major strategies adopted by the Greater Racine Collaborative for Healthy Birth Outcomes (GRC4HBO). Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency Inc. serves as the convener for GRC4HBO. The collaborative consists of organizations that have unified to express one voice to eliminate racial disparities in African American birth outcomes.
Breastfeeding reduces infant mortality. The collaborative has integrated breastfeeding education into its signature event, Baby Expo, in addition to utilizing social media for awareness campaigns, hosted a certified lactation counselor training to increase the capacity of organizations to serve families, and hired a breastfeeding advocate. The advocate provides peer breastfeeding education, is identifying and recruiting breastfeeding-friendly businesses and working with local churches.
Breastfeeding efforts are vital in the community. Although Racine had an overall breastfeeding initiation rate of 75 percent in 2017, only 55 percent of black infants born were breastfed. There are numerous benefits to breastfeeding that include baby-mother bonding, providing perfect nutrition and better gut health for babies, reducing illness and infections, obesity and childhood diabetes. Mothers also reap many health benefits such as reduced risk of ovarian and breast cancers, in addition to financial and time-saving benefits. There are many partnering organizations who support breastfeeding. Highlighted in this article are a few and their specific approaches.
From the first moments a baby enters the world, the hospital plays a vital role in the breastfeeding journey for families. At Ascension All Saints Hospital, board certified lactation consultants check-in with breastfeeding mothers and are able to evaluate and assist them. Moms can call a helpline with questions at any time or visit the free weigh-in clinic on Wednesdays to receive one-on-one lactation support services. Our community alone has donated more than 17,000 ounces of breastmilk to the Mother’s Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes. This is over three times more than the amount of breastmilk used in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for premature and critically ill infants.
Another important resource in the community is Birthing Project USA-Southeast Wisconsin. This global resource center works to improve women’s health and birth outcomes by offering an extended family-type of support to mothers from baby’s birth to one year of age. The “Birthing Project Breastfeeding Network” offers breastfeeding education and support through peer counselors and social support gatherings.
A good breastmilk supply is based on mom’s nutrition and health. The University of Wisconsin-Extension, FoodWIse program works with community partners and the local Women Infants and Children (WIC) program by providing three supplemental lessons to new and pregnant mothers on nutrition and feeding baby through the, “Eating Smart Being Active” curriculum.
Although there is a lot of support in the community around breastfeeding, there is still work to be done. Employers often do not accommodate working mothers who want to breastfeed. This can be a huge barrier causing mothers to adopt other feeding methods. The Black Infant Health program assists breastfeeding mothers who are returning to work. Peer counselors offer recommendations and education on pumping schedules and breastfeeding accessories. They strive to support mothers’ breastfeeding goals, including helping them build a supply of breastmilk for caregivers while mothers are at work.
Breastfeeding is not easy! We have to be honest and acknowledge the challenges that exist in our community but also celebrate our successes. Let us envision a community where there are no barriers for women who want to provide the important first food.
