This week, Foxconn announced a construction timeline for its Gen6 LCD plant in the Village of Mount Pleasant. In many ways, this is the announcement my colleagues and I have been working towards since we announced the village as the future home of Foxconn in October of 2017.
The announcement certifies what will soon be happening in Racine County. LCD panels will be made in North America — and, more specifically, the Village of Mount Pleasant — by the end of 2020. From our village to around the globe, LCD screens will be made for industries like healthcare, education and smart cities.
There’s a lot of work that will need to be done to make it happen, and we’re excited about that too. Foxconn is moving rapidly to advance the construction contracts for site utilities and roadways. In fact, we anticipate we will see site and building plans for the Gen6 facility and ancillary campus buildings in the coming weeks. Also around the corner, Foxconn will be holding information sessions.
The first of which, scheduled for April 3 in Racine, is designed to ensure Wisconsin workers and businesses are well positioned to maximize the opportunity of this remarkable project. Soon, hundreds of contractors and construction and trade workers will be hard at work to prepare for Foxconn’s Gen6 LCD plant, with construction beginning this summer. This vertical construction is the type of development, and investment, we had in mind when we put together the local development agreement. Foxconn’s investment means new jobs and new opportunity for our community and the State of Wisconsin.
This is exciting momentum that solidifies Foxconn’s vision for manufacturing in the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County.
