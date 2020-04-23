Commentary by Chief Art Howell: Clarification of COVID-19 Safer at Home Order

The example above illustrates a balanced approach to the challenge of maintaining the need to earn a paycheck, keeping the broader economy moving, while observing the greater law enforcement role of safeguarding life itself. Where this balance can be achieved, local businesses will continue to be granted the latitude to adapt, evolve and operate, providing this may be accomplished safely and in good faith. As breakthroughs in science are achieved and other interventions are identified, the transition to a new normal may be further advanced.

In contrast to the example cited above, food processing plants and other businesses across the nation are now being forced to close after infected employees have exposed others to this deadly disease. More alarming, food recalls may follow in order to ensure that our nation’s food supply chain has not been contaminated. This example highlights the reality that, the public safety decisions we make today (or those we fail to make), will have a profound impact on the outcomes we will face in the weeks to come. As such, we must choose wisely in the days and weeks ahead.