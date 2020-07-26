Commentary by Bryan Albrecht: Building a stronger community

Gateway Technical College has been a stable force in Southeastern Wisconsin for more than 109 years.
Throughout the last century, many things have changed but one that has not changed is our commitment to building a stronger community.
It has been our purpose to educate and train individuals and organizations on the value of respect for work and the dignity that comes with it.
Each year, Gateway serves more than 20,000 residents from throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, each with a goal to better their lives. That is why it is disheartening when I see the turmoil in our country that deteriorates the importance of citizenship, respect and dignity for all work. This includes the work of police officers, first responders and front line service providers who have been charged to protect, serve and build a stronger community.
At Gateway, we train law enforcement officers and work with all municipalities to train to the highest standards. I personally meet with each new class of officers in training and have every reason to believe that they are committed to their profession.
Leading this commitment to professionalism has been Racine Police Chief Art Howell. I am happy for Chief Howell as he is looking forward to his well-deserved retirement, and the Gateway community is grateful for the guidance he has provided to the establishment of our law enforcement academy and Gateway’s involvement with the Racine and Mount Pleasant COP Houses.
Chief Howell is a role model for new officers and a strong community leader for all of us.
As you think about the challenges communities face as a result of civil unrest and diminishing support for law enforcement, I challenge you to also think about the men and women who stand up for you during some of life’s most difficult times.
I support law enforcement professionals and honor the commitment they demonstrate each day to build a stronger community for all of us.
Bryan Albrecht is the president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.
