Chief Howell commentary: Where do we go from here?

On Monday, May 25, the tragic events occurring in Minneapolis changed our nation in a profound manner. The death of Mr. George Floyd at the hands of those who were sworn to protect and serve shocked the conscience of the nation. While the epicenter of this crisis was in the United States, the seismic impact is now global.
In the days that followed this deadly encounter, no law enforcement agency would be spared the fierce anger and deep resentment of a nation that had endured one too many such experiences with unarmed citizens. If not abundantly clear on the morning of May 25, it is now clear that, as a nation, we have arrived at an inflection point.
During this defining moment, our collective commitment and strategic engagement will be necessary if we are to emerge whole as a community and as a nation.
As word of Mr. George Floyd’s death spread, law enforcement officers throughout the nation came under attack. While the majority of incidents occurring locally were peaceful, the arson committed against the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House was anything but peaceful, changing the local narrative in a profound manner. What happened in the days that would follow are awe-inspiring. More on the life, legacy and inspiration of Dr. Thelma Orr to follow.
Opportunist vs. opportunity
As we navigate through this national crisis, the most frequently asked question is, where do we go from here? The voices of the previously unheard now resonate loud and clear. The next step is to capture and transfer this energy in to meaningful action.
Issues surrounding social justice, equity, inclusion and access to employment are core grievances; however, the death of Mr. George Floyd has placed the demand for police accountability and reform at the forefront. Policy and legislative change is now being called for on a global platform.
As we consider next steps, we must also address the issue of fear and fragility. Acts of violence (no matter how isolated) have caused great fear, creating a sense of instability in many communities. During the past week, we witnessed businesses being looted, public roadways obstructed and police officers coming under fire both metaphorically and literally.
Civil demonstrations are a part of the fabric of our nation; however, criminal behavior, organized crime and threats against committed public servants have no value in advancing the cause of social justice. More important, such behavior does not honor the memory of Mr. George Floyd.
As we take steps to recover, we must dismantle the perception that everyone engaged in civil discourse is also engaged in criminal activity. The criminal element among us who are engaged in disruptive, subversive and organized chaos should not be confused with the larger majority, those who simply chose to exercise their constitutional right to lift their voices to petition their government.
When we choose to focus exclusively on the actions of the disruptors, without consideration of the masses who have no ill-will or criminal intent, we pave the way for “whataboutism” and the subsequent dismissal of legitimate grievances.
To better understand the challenge before us, we must identify, call-out and neutralize the “opportunists” among us. In so doing, we will preserve the “opportunity” for meaningful change. Opportunists (in the verb context), diminish the message of those who seek to seize this seminal moment and pivotal opportunity for change.
There is a profound difference between peaceful protesters and those with shared traumatic experiences, and those who seek to destabilize our communities. Many committing acts of violence and other crimes travel from city to city, embedding themselves into the fabric of local communities to strategically disrupt and destabilize communities from within.
The disruptors have been successful in causing fear and panic, adversely impacting the quality of life for many. More concerning, however, is the tendency to view law-abiding citizens as monolithic, undisciplined mobs with criminal intent. Whether conscious, implicit or otherwise, such perspectives are reflective of the systemic framework that gave rise to the current climate.
Cultural competence in public safety
In response to demonstrations throughout the nation, National Guard troops were deployed in some communities. The result of such deployments is viewed quite differently subject to the vantage point from different zip code and census tracts.
Imagine if you will, the famous Rorschach ink blot test used as a tool to gauge social awareness and cultural competence. For many, the presence of armored vehicles and National Guard troops is comforting, restoring a sense of safety and security. For others, however, such experiences have the exact opposite effect.
Through a lifetime of shared experiences involving adverse encounters with law enforcement personnel, militarized deployments conjure up feelings of fear and intimidation. While not readily apparent to all, there are many Americans who have yet to experience the promise of liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Such individuals view the presence of military personnel as the escalation of the conditions that gave rise to mass demonstrations.
The challenge before us is significant, but not insurmountable.
Conventional wisdom would suggest that the introduction of curfews and greater military firepower will make us all safer. This, however, is not a long-term solution. Until there is an agreement between people of good will to come to the table to engage in open, earnest and purposeful dialogue, we will be trapped in a perpetual loop of escalation. This stalemate will not allow our nation to find the exit ramp that will allow us to escape from the 400-year-old labyrinth we now co-exist within.
The life, legacy and vision of Dr. Thelma Orr
The recent attack against the Thelma Orr Community Policing House sent shock waves through the community. For native Racinians, the idea that Dr. Thelma Orr’s name would be mentioned in connection with violence or disorder is beyond comprehension.
For a woman of such small stature, Dr. Thelma Orr was a civil rights giant. From organizing peaceful protests in the 1960s, to working with area leaders to transform the Pink House neighborhood resource center into the Franklin Neighborhood Center (now the YMCA Bray Center), to serving as Interim Director for the Urban League of Racine/Kenosha, Dr. Thelma Orr was the Rosa Parks of our region.
When word spread of the attack against the facility that bears her name, collective community outrage ensued. The programs and services offered through the Dr. Thelma Orr COP House and six other locations in our region provide stability within otherwise fragile neighborhoods.
From healthy student meal distribution and homework assistance programming, to gang diversion initiatives and boys and girls mentoring programs, the place-based community services offered through the network of COP Houses are modern-day extensions of the programs and services Dr. Thelma Orr championed in the 1960s.
In the true spirit of community policing, the Racine Police Department received an outpouring of pledged support for the reconstruction of this valued community asset. For those who wish to assist in rebuilding the Thelma Orr COP House and to more broadly advance the cause of community policing and youth based programming, support of the Racine Community Outpost and the Racine Police Pals Association is suggested. To facilitate donations, the new Friends of Community Policing Committee is under development.
As a disciple of Dr. King, Dr. Thelma Orr advocated for social change through nonviolence. Along with other community leaders, Dr. Orr achieved meaningful change in our community without striking a match or throwing a single rock. Dr. Thelma Orr paved the way for women and other minorities to be included in many professions, too many to name, including police and fire services.
Dr. Thelma Orr exemplified the teachings of Dr. King, who famously professed that “violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral.” As peaceful demonstrations in the name of Mr. George Floyd now span the globe, the essence of Dr. Thelma Orr’s vision is evident from inner cities to communities worldwide.
For those who yet wonder where we go from here, the time to act is now. In the spirit of Dr. Thelma Orr, we can all participate. Whether your actions are large or small, we must each do something productive, do something authentic and do quickly and most notably, do something together.
Art Howell is the chief of police for the City of Racine.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!