Bryan Albrecht: Fight for what is right

As president of one of the most diverse colleges in our state, it is imperative that we fight for what is right when it comes to equal opportunities for all.

I may not be black, but I see the frustration, fear and anxiety in the students we serve. On average, Gateway serves 21,000 students, of which 40% are minorities. They become nurses, firefighters, engineers, business professionals, etc., just like their white counterparts.

You might think they have the same opportunities, but they do not. Students choose Gateway for many reasons, but the primary one is to obtain the necessary skills to compete for a job and build a career.

We also know that equality in the job market is not always fair. We also know the completion rate for black students at Gateway is 19% and we’ve worked to increase our effort to support students of color in a number of ways.

We’ve invested in multicultural centers on all campuses, focused on diverse hiring practices of faculty and administration, expanded the number of multicultural resource professionals to serve students and broadened social and student life activities to celebrate differences.