Blair urges Trump to lead on COVID-19

An old friend of America returned to the public eye over the holiday weekend, and he brought with him a piece of good advice for President Donald Trump.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair gave an interview to NBC News on Friday in which he expressed his concern about “the absence of global coordination” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As prime minister from 1997 to 2007, Blair became an important figure on the world stage and was a key ally of U.S. President George W. Bush. Under his leadership, the U.K. joined the U.S.-led coalition fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Blair said: “If I think back to the times when I’m dealing with Bill Clinton or George Bush, Barack Obama as well, the most important thing at a time like this is to say, ‘How do you bring the world together?’ ”

That included working together to find a vaccine, accelerating the development of therapeutics and testing capability and making sure economic measures are in place to ease what will be a massive economic problem for the world, he said.