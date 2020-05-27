Blair urges Trump to lead on COVID-19

An old friend of America returned to the public eye over the holiday weekend, and he brought with him a piece of good advice for President Donald Trump.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair gave an interview to NBC News on Friday in which he expressed his concern about “the absence of global coordination” in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As prime minister from 1997 to 2007, Blair became an important figure on the world stage and was a key ally of U.S. President George W. Bush. Under his leadership, the U.K. joined the U.S.-led coalition fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Blair said: “If I think back to the times when I’m dealing with Bill Clinton or George Bush, Barack Obama as well, the most important thing at a time like this is to say, ‘How do you bring the world together?’ ”
That included working together to find a vaccine, accelerating the development of therapeutics and testing capability and making sure economic measures are in place to ease what will be a massive economic problem for the world, he said.
“It’s that global coordination, the absence of which means that each individual country’s less effective at dealing with the disease. That’s the thing that worries,” he said, suggesting that under President Trump the U.S. may have lost its desire to influence the global agenda, in light of his withdrawal from several international agreements.
Blair advocated for an easing of restrictions, albeit with measures in place.
“We needed to terrify people sufficiently to get them to obey the lockdown, but you’ve got to also help people to understand that there is a limit to how long you can go on with this,” he said.
Blair said people must now recognize that the economic fallout globally could be far worse than the health implications.
“You’ve got to say to people, ‘Yes, look, I can’t tell you that there is no risk, whatever, if you send children back into primary school, but what I can tell you is that the evidence from around the world is that the risk is very small.’ ”
President Trump’s inclination has been to withdraw from international agreements that, in his eyes, do not advance American interests.
But with the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic having taken nearly 340,000 lives — including nearly 100,000 American lives — international cooperation will be required to mitigate both the health and economic risks of a second wave.
We encourage President Trump to give serious thought to Mr. Blair’s advice and make America a world leader on this crucial matter.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!