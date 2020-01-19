Bhatia: My report to the community

As we have approached the end of the year, I am pleased to submit my quarterly progress report to the Mount Pleasant community.

Once again, I am very pleased to report that working together as one body the board continues to move the village forward to meet the challenges of the changing economic needs.

Highlighting some of the specific achievements since my last report:

Whereas the planned products production plans have changed, Foxconn is on schedule with construction of Gen 6 manufacturing facility, first ever in the United States, which is on schedule to start production by fall of 2020. During this reporting period the village board has also approved building plans for Smart Manufacturing Center, the data center — a glass dome future icon for our community, as well as the proposed landscape and site utility plans for these area Foxconn facilities.

Passed a budget that invests in our community, continues to fix broken roads without additional borrowing and positions the village to provide services for economic growth while lowering the property tax rate from $7.03 to $6.63 per $1000 of assessed property value.

Approved various multifamily and commercial developments to meet the anticipated economic growth needs.

Continuing the finalization of the zoning and future land use plans.