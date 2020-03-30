Commentary by Mayor Cory Mason: The Racine community needs great public schools

I am writing to ask for your vote. Not for me, but for our kids and our future. Please support the Racine Unified School District referendum on the ballot this spring.
There is not a week that goes by when a potential business or individual who might move to our community does not ask me, “How are your public schools?” We have so much to offer here: on the shores of Lake Michigan along the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago, a long history of hard work and innovation, and let’s not forget — kringle. After people discover all that we have to offer and get excited about opportunities in the area, the next question is nearly always about our schools.
I am of an age when I can remember attending RUSD schools in the 80s and 90s when people chose to live here because of the reputation of the school district. If I am of any use as a public servant it is in large part because of the great public education I received in this community. My kids go to RUSD schools and enjoy the same fantastic opportunities that I did at Fine Arts. However, the reputation of RUSD is not what it once was, in part because we have not made the same level of investments as our neighboring communities have made in their public schools.
If we want to be the community of choice for all the economic activity coming to the area, we have to realize that we are in competition with our neighbors: Oak Creek, Franklin, Union Grove and Kenosha — all of whom have passed their referendums to invest in their schools. We can no longer isolate ourselves economically by being the one school district that does not invest in our schools surrounded by more and more communities that do.
We know that the jobs of the future will require more math and science. We know that kids will need technology and modern facilities to learn those skills. As we all work to stay at home during the coronavirus, there are new realities for parents and children who are trying to continue their education while staying safe at home. It is imperative that we give the school district the resources to be able to move to online and virtual instruction for every child.
If we want to continue to make strides to improve graduation rates, bring up reading and math scores, give kids the mental health resources that they need and invest in early childhood 4K education, we have to invest in our schools. If we want our kids to succeed in the career opportunities that require 21st-century skills, we cannot continue to teach our kids in 19th-century buildings without modern learning environments and technology.
Finally, this referendum is about equity for all our children. Every school benefits from this referendum. It allows for new STEM space and curriculum to be added to all of our elementary and middle schools. It provides new mental health services across the district for our students and families facing trauma. It builds out special education spaces so that teachers can deliver services in an appropriate and beneficial way to children with special needs. We know there are real disparities that exist in the community; the referendum is a great opportunity to eliminate many of those.
I want to be very clear about this there is no scenario where our community can thrive without a great public school district. Join me in supporting the RUSD school referendum. Remember to turn over your ballot and vote Yes for our kids and our future.
Cory Mason is mayor of Racine.
