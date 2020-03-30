Commentary by Mayor Cory Mason: The Racine community needs great public schools

I am writing to ask for your vote. Not for me, but for our kids and our future. Please support the Racine Unified School District referendum on the ballot this spring.

There is not a week that goes by when a potential business or individual who might move to our community does not ask me, “How are your public schools?” We have so much to offer here: on the shores of Lake Michigan along the I-94 corridor between Milwaukee and Chicago, a long history of hard work and innovation, and let’s not forget — kringle. After people discover all that we have to offer and get excited about opportunities in the area, the next question is nearly always about our schools.

I am of an age when I can remember attending RUSD schools in the 80s and 90s when people chose to live here because of the reputation of the school district. If I am of any use as a public servant it is in large part because of the great public education I received in this community. My kids go to RUSD schools and enjoy the same fantastic opportunities that I did at Fine Arts. However, the reputation of RUSD is not what it once was, in part because we have not made the same level of investments as our neighboring communities have made in their public schools.

