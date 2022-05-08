Wisconsin Right to Life: A monumental step toward the protection of all human life

If the Supreme Court stands by the leaked draft opinion, and does overturn Roe, it will be a monumental step forward towards the protection of all human life.
Unborn lives will be saved from horror of abortion, and women will be empowered to make life affirming decisions. In many states, including Wisconsin, Abortion will be illegal due to a “pre Roe” ban on abortion that remains in state law and will once again be enforceable.
By returning the decision regarding abortion access to the states, the Supreme Court is righting a decades long wrong and allowing the American people the ability to act through their elected officials to enact protections for unborn children. In 1973, an all-male Supreme Court made a determination in Roe that overruled countless state laws. In the years following the Roe ruling, scientific advancements demonstrate the humanity of unborn children and allow babies born at earlier stages to receive life-saving care. It is past time to overturn this flawed decision, and once again empower states to defend their existing laws, and pass further pro-life protections.
This is a pivotal moment for the pro-life movement to exemplify the mission of being pro babies, pro women, and pro-life. It is not enough for abortion to be illegal; it must also be unthinkable. Women facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies are in need of resource and support, and the pro-life movement must meet them with compassion and care.
The pro-life movement has long showed care for both mother and child, through the work of pregnancy resource centers, which offer essential care to women on a free or low cost basis including pregnancy testing; options consultation, medical services, prenatal and parenting education, after-abortion recovery support, referrals for medical care, and countless other services.
According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, there are more than 2,700 pro-life pregnancy resource centers nationwide, that served over 2 million people in 2019, at a value of $266 million. For every planned parenthood in the United States, there are 20 PRCs. In the state of Wisconsin, there are over 60 pregnancy resource centers, ready and willing to meet women in need with support and resources. They offer a variety of critical services, including ultrasounds, counseling, and educational classes.
Wisconsin Right To Life offers emergency grants to women in immediate financial distress so they can choose life for their baby, as well as grants to Pregnancy Resource Centers to assist them in providing care to women in need.
According to Planned Parenthood’s own annual report, roughly 95% of Planned Parenthoods pregnancy resolution services are abortions. In other words, nearly all women who enter the doors of planned parenthood pregnant leave without their unborn child. While Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers only offer women one solution, a procedure that ends in the death of their unborn child, pregnancy resource centers meet women with kindness, and support them through a myriad of services. Women deserve far more than the empty promises of abortion providers, who profit off the killing of innocent human life.
Wisconsin will be a haven for life if Roe is overturned, and the pro-life movement will be ready to continue our efforts to support pregnant women and children in need. Our work will not end until abortion is not only illegal, but also unthinkable in Wisconsin.
30-plus photos from Kenosha's Chrysler days
Chrysler's last car in Kenosha
Aerial photo of the Chrysler Engine Plant
Aerial shot of the lakefront AMC plant
CHRYSLER engine line
CHRYSLER Kenosha Engine Plant
Greenlee block
Daimler Chrysler executives
CHRYSLER Engine plant
Chrysler engine plant
The final product: 4.0 liter engines
CHRYSLER - ARCHIVE-grim-reaper
CHRYSLER - ARCHIVE
American Motors radio show
Demolition of the Chrysler plant
Lee Iacocca CHRYSLER - ARCHIVE
WATCH NOW: Mayor John Antaramian discusses Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood planned for former Chrysler site
Historic lakefront plant aerial
Lakefront plant from the harbor
Last Alliance
Last M body on the line
AMC Marlin at plant
Plant demolition 1989
Ron Howard visits the Chrysler plant
Last car off the line
Last car off the line
last car off the line
Wojciechowicz brothers
Kreuser with the last car
Llast day on the line
Barb Funk with the last Chrysler Fifth Avenue made in Kenosha
I was the first in my family to attend college. It may not surprise you, given I serve as provost of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, that I believe in the value of a college degree. I also think we need to do a better job selling the value of college to citizens in Southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.
Elon Musk made a big purchase last week. You may have heard. Some billionaires buy yachts, jets or islands. Musk’s vanity purchases venture into uncharted territory: spaceships and social media companies. He paid $44 billion for Twitter.
My number one priority as a state representative will always be to stand up for the middle class and working families. That is why I am so concerned about reports of rampant worker misclassification, particularly in the large-scale construction industry from out-of-state contractors, in our region and across the state.
The overwhelming vastness of the famed National Cathedral seemed to shrink to mere expansiveness, as Washington’s famous names, including three presidents, filled its pews Wednesday morning to honor yet another eminent insider with yet another quintessentially Washingtonian farewell.
The Democratic National Committee is debating a significant change to its nominating calendar, one that would presumably disallow Iowa’s current first-in-the-nation caucus. This change will solve nothing and weaken the party’s nomination system.
"After the Monuments" - co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon - captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."