Wisconsin Police Association: Mason's blame game is hurting public safety

Since his election as mayor in 2019, Cory Mason is often quick to point the finger at others as to why Racine can’t do more to combat crime in the city. He often lays the blame for the city’s woes on his predecessors, state lawmakers, and Congress – all the while professing his steadfast support for the police. Following the recent shooting of two Racine officers, this approach was again on full display.

For many officers in Racine, Mason’s canned blame-game tactics have become a source of frustration, because they appear disingenuous and designed to shift the responsibility for public safety away from himself. While some of Mason’s assertions are true, in part, they nonetheless fall short of painting a complete picture of the impact that he has had on the city.

As Mason nears the end of his term and pursues another one, it might be helpful to examine his record through the eyes of the officers that serve this community.

After assuming office, Mason imposed a hiring freeze of new police officers, and his 2020 budget subsequently cut 12 officer positions.

Even after the freeze was lifted, the city was unable to undertake hiring new officers for months because the police and fire commission didn’t have a sufficient number of commissioners – despite the fact that it’s the mayor’s responsibility to appoint commission members.

While Mason often holds himself out as a supporter of labor unions and collective bargaining, his actions stand in stark contrast to those assertions. Racine’s officers have gone without a contract – or a wage increase – for more than two years.

Not only has Mason demanded that the police union agree to terminate longstanding benefits, he initiated and continues to pursue costly litigation to strip officers of their right to negotiate over retiree health insurance – a benefit that the city has agreed to provide for decades in exchange for smaller wage increases.

Once a vocal critic of the anti-union laws instigated by former Gov. Scott Walker, Mason has proved himself uniquely adept at using the “tools” that Walker’s laws created to become the only local government leader in Wisconsin to try and eliminate the right to bargain over retiree health insurance.

Since 2020, 69 officers have left the Racine Police Department, and it now faces an enormous staffing shortage of more than 30 officers, with at least 10 more projected to leave by July 1st.

Many of these officers are leaving Racine to work for other agencies. As Racine’s police chief publicly pointed out last week, the staffing shortage regularly forces officers to work overtime, which comes at a significant cost to them and the taxpayers’ pocketbooks.

While it’s true that Mason supported a referendum that would have added five more officers last year, the measure was little more than a Band-Aid effort to respond to a problem that he himself helped create.

In light of the foregoing, it comes as no surprise that, under Mayor Mason, Racine has endured an increase in the number of criminal homicides, aggravated assaults, and thefts of both personal property and motor vehicles.

When you consider these statistics along with last week’s shooting of two brave officers, it’s difficult to dispute the fact that Cory Mason’s leadership has hurt both public safety and officer safety in Racine.

As much as Mason might like to point the finger elsewhere when it comes to the challenges facing Racine, it’s clear that he has contributed to them.

Unless and until Mason accepts his share of the responsibility for public safety in this city, the community and its officers will continue to suffer.