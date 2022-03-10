Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler: We all get one vote, and everybody’s vote counts

The core idea of democracy is simple: We each get one vote, and each vote counts.

That’s why the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking the use of drop boxes in local elections this spring was so disappointing. No matter our background, zip code, or the color of our skin, we all want the freedom to vote in the way that works best for us so that we can have a say in the key decisions that impact our lives — from the jobs we can get to the health care we receive and the roads we drive on. But now, some Republican politicians, with the help of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, have banned us from returning our ballots at drop boxes in Wisconsin, making it harder for us to have our voices heard, and removing a safe and secure way to cast a ballot.

While some might argue that ballot drop boxes were a pandemic era change that we can now simply do away with as cases recede, the truth is ballot drop boxes have been utilized by voters for decades. Not only that, we all know that the pandemic brought some changes worth keeping around. From outdoor dining, to more delivery options, to more jobs that can be done at home, we should welcome the way that ingenuity during the pandemic helped us find new uses for old concepts to make life a little easier. Ballot drop boxes should be no different. Voters deserve options when carrying out their civic duty of casting a ballot, so that Wisconsinites are able to vote in a way that works best for them, their schedule, and their health and safety.

The truth is that nothing in state law prohibits the use of ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin. Don’t take it from me — take it from Misha Tseytlin, an attorney representing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in 2020, who wrote in a letter to Madison city officials that drop boxes were one of several “convenient, secure, and expressly authorized absentee-ballot-return methods.” According to Tseytlin, Vos and Fitzgerald didn’t just support drop boxes, they “wholeheartedly” supported them.

But that was all before the 2020 election — and former President Trump’s loss. When voters chose Biden over Trump, Republican politicians like Robin Vos fed lies and conspiracy theories about the election — an election that multiple courts, a recount, and a nonpartisan audit have found to be free, fair and secure.

Robin Vos knows better. So do most Republicans in power. After all, they’re in office thanks to the exact same election in which voters rejected Donald Trump. But, Vos and other Republican politicians believe that the phantom of fraud is a useful pretext to crack down on methods of voting that they think Democrats are more likely to use. A refusal to acknowledge a truth that may be painful to some of their supporters to hear then becomes a cynical pretext for voter suppression. Voters that came to rely on safe and easy access to drop boxes to return their ballots amid the pandemic — especially seniors and voters with disabilities — bear the cost of this cynicism, leaving our whole democracy diminished.

The good news is there are still many easy ways to exercise your right to vote in our state. The most important thing voters can do in April is make their plan to vote. If you relied on a drop box to cast your ballot and are now wondering what to do, call your local clerk. There are many ways to vote — clerks and their staff are often amazing resources and want to help you cast your ballot safely. Or call the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s voter protection hotline at 608-336-3232. We want everyone to know how to safely cast a ballot!

As Democrats, democracy is in our very name. We’ll keep fighting to ensure every eligible Wisconsinite is able to exercise their freedom to vote. Too many have sacrificed too much for us to simply sit back as this cornerstone American freedom is undermined by politicians upset about an election they didn’t win and grasping at ways to tilt the playing field for the next one. We all get one vote, and everybody’s vote counts. That’s the principle. Let’s live up to it.

Ben Wikler is the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

