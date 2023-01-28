Wanggaard commentary: Constitutional amendments driven by constitutional need - nothing else

Last Sunday’s Editorial in the Racine Journal Times and Kenosha News “Making Constitutional Changes No Way to Legislate” completely misses the boat when it assumes the proposed amendments are because of a “toxic political climate.” In fact, the editorial board is the one engaging in political rhetoric. Had they done minimal research, they would know these issues are constitutional in nature.

Let me make one thing clear, I agree, legislating through the Wisconsin Constitution is foolish. The Constitution should only be amended for constitutional issues. I know few legislators who disagree with me. Using it otherwise, frankly, has caused some of the problems we’re addressing in our new proposals.

I’ll start with the bail reform amendment, which is before voters on the April ballot. In 1980, the Legislature did exactly what the newspapers are claiming the current legislature is doing. They put a convoluted, restrictive bail statute into the Constitution. As a result, judge’s hands are tied when setting bail and determining pre-trial detention. At national conferences, Wisconsin’s current constitutional bail system is held out as an example of what NOT to do. It’s exactly why you don’t put legislation into the constitution.

As I said on the floor of the Senate, if we could fix Wisconsin’s bail system without amending the constitution, we would.

But we can’t. It’s the constitution that limits a judge to a single factor when determining cash bail. It’s the constitution that limits judges to considering injury with a risk of death when determining any condition of release, not the statutes. Changing the bail statutes doesn’t fix the problem. If you want to fix bail, you have to fix the Constitution. Twelve of the 46 Democrats in the Legislature supported the changes – including 3 of the 4 Democrats in Racine and Kenosha County. It’s a bipartisan issue with bipartisan support.

Ensuring the legislature, not the Governor, controls the purse strings should also have bipartisan support. For 175 years, the Wisconsin Legislature has decided how money is spent, and the Governor implements that spending plan. It’s the way our constitutional writers intended it from the start at both the federal and state level.

Whether or not one believes that Governor Evers spent federal COVID money wisely doesn’t matter. What matters is the right process is followed. It doesn’t matter if the Governor is a Democrat or Republican. Using a loophole to spend money as only one person desires is not good policy, good practice, or good process.

It’s a loophole that is allowing non-citizens to vote in 16 different jurisdictions across the country. Many of the states allowing non-citizens to have the identical constitutional language as Wisconsin.

The activists, who have been pushing for non-citizen voting for at least 6 years, are using the concept of “home rule” to allow for every resident, not citizen, to vote in elections. The current constitution and laws in Wisconsin are extremely similar to the states where non-citizen voting is authorized. According to the University of Kentucky, Wisconsin is one of only 14 states with no impediments (constitutional or otherwise) to governments authorizing non-citizen voting. Just because it hasn’t been proposed yet, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take steps pro-actively from preventing it. We’ve seen the Madison and Milwaukee local governments emulate radical ideas from both coasts in the past. Should we wait until they implement non-citizen voting before we try to prevent it? Of course not.

The Journal Times and Kenosha News are correct that legislation shouldn’t be in the Constitution. But, instead of a thoughtful look at the constitutional proposals, they engage in political rhetoric, assuming political rather than legal motives.

You can disagree on the merits of the proposals, but assigning political motives where none exist is a disservice to the voters and only contributes to the “toxic political climate” that the boards decry.

