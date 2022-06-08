RAMAC commentary: How can city leaders not know about the existing youth apprenticeship program?

School is almost out for nearly all our Racine students, and it appears there are summer jobs available for just about anyone seriously seeking a job. Filling the former school hours and routine can mean the difference between productive (and paid) time and aimless roaming or time wasted with bowed heads hovering over cell phones. Off time is important and restorative, but too much unstructured time can undo some of the discipline school days provide. And in Racine, there are many opportunities for kids to earn money, gain experience, meet new people, and still enjoy time with friends.

There are opportunities in all corners of the working world—from manufacturers, health care, not-for-profits, restaurants, landscaping and lawn care.

The City of Racine has also launched a Youth Employment Program as part of their Grow Racine initiative. It lasts eight weeks and is looking for 16–24-year-olds, offering jobs with many of the City Departments, from the Library to the Fire Department, City Clerk’s Office to Public Health. There’s no shortage of opportunities. However, I had an immediate and strong reaction to their calling it a Youth Apprenticeship Program. I have some concerns with their marketing material, which is misleading and needs to be clarified and corrected. In their early promotion of their program, the City of Racine referred to it as a Youth Apprenticeship Program.

According to State requirements for a Youth Apprenticeship Program, the following must be met:

Work hours must be a minimum of 450 hours

Students must be enrolled in 2 semesters of related course work

Students work with a mentor

YA students can perform work that is unavailable to youth under 18 years old

Hours and credits may be bridged to a Registered Apprenticeship

Students earn high school credit

Program available to high school juniors & seniors

Let’s be clear: there is only one Youth Apprenticeship program being run for students in the City and it is funded through a grant written by RAMAC with the Department of Workforce Development at the state level. It is not with the City.

Is the City unaware of the Youth Apprenticeship Program funded through a grant written for by RAMAC in partnership with the Racine Unified School District? It hardly seems likely. The State Youth Apprenticeship Program was established in 1991, and RAMAC has been involved for well over 20 years. This school year we saw 185 students work at 97 different companies across the City and County, coming back after a Covid-curtailed season last year. The City of Racine is not in partnership with RUSD and the Youth Apprenticeship Program. As the City’s summer jobs program illustrates in its current status, there are real jobs there – engineering, city planning, maintenance, water and wastewater, city clerk’s office. Presumably much of the work is needed year-round. Why not engage with RAMAC, RUSD, and the existing Youth Apprenticeship Program? Why not support this kind of work throughout the year?

The online materials regarding the City summer jobs program still references itself as a Youth Apprenticeship Program. It is not. There are Wisconsin state requirements for Apprenticeship Programs. Again, how does the City not know that they exist? Do they not do basic homework before launching what is basically a summer job program?

My issue is not with the City of Racine’s summer job program. My issue is with City leaders not doing their homework, and not participating or claiming to know anything about the existing Youth Apprenticeship Program, causing confusion at the very least. They should know better.

Matt Montemurro is the President & CEO for the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC).

