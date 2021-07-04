Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave: Let’s work together to make this a safe summer

Growing up in Racine, I remember the slogan “Racine, A Great Place To Live, Work And Play.” Our lakefront is one of our greatest assets and our beaches are world class. Yet far too often, tragedy has struck when youth are lost to drowning.

My deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of the three youth who recently lost their lives to drowning. We mourn as a community, and we feel that loss. One death is too many, let alone three within a week. That is why we began looking for solutions immediately after.

My team and I have been working closely with City of Racine officials on ways we can make our beaches safer for all to enjoy. From better signage to more lifeguards, we are looking at all options.

The Racine County Dive Team recently conducted a water safety program at North Beach and the Racine Family YMCA, operator of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, is offering Learn to Swim programming, which is supported by the USA Swimming Foundation. The next session starts on July 5, and another session will be held in August. In addition, Racine County is making almost 1,000 free passes to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center available to encourage youth and families to swim in a safe and family-friendly environment.