Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave: Let’s work together to make this a safe summer

Growing up in Racine, I remember the slogan “Racine, A Great Place To Live, Work And Play.” Our lakefront is one of our greatest assets and our beaches are world class. Yet far too often, tragedy has struck when youth are lost to drowning.
My deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones of the three youth who recently lost their lives to drowning. We mourn as a community, and we feel that loss. One death is too many, let alone three within a week. That is why we began looking for solutions immediately after.
My team and I have been working closely with City of Racine officials on ways we can make our beaches safer for all to enjoy. From better signage to more lifeguards, we are looking at all options.
The Racine County Dive Team recently conducted a water safety program at North Beach and the Racine Family YMCA, operator of the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, is offering Learn to Swim programming, which is supported by the USA Swimming Foundation. The next session starts on July 5, and another session will be held in August. In addition, Racine County is making almost 1,000 free passes to the SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center available to encourage youth and families to swim in a safe and family-friendly environment.
Although this is a good start, I realize that there is more that must be done. One challenge that we have is finding qualified lifeguards. We would like to increase the number of lifeguards in the County, but like many communities across the country, we are facing a shortage of lifeguards. Therefore, if you enjoy swimming and are willing to be certified as a lifeguard, please reach out to the Racine County Parks Department (262-886-8457) and we may be able to put you to work.
We want residents to enjoy our beaches, but swimming in a large body of water is much different than swimming in a pool. Tides and currents, drop offs and unexpected changes are all hazards that you could face. Therefore, we ask that you take the following steps to ensure the safety of both you and your family:
- Do not let your children go to the beach without adult supervision.
- Stay in designated swimming areas with a lifeguard present.
- Use the “buddy system.”
- Avoid areas with moving water, waves or rip currents.
- Stay within your swimming capabilities.
We will continue working on this issue, but we cannot do it alone. It will take individuals, families and both the private and public sectors working together to make our beaches a safer place to be. Together, we can work to prevent further drownings.
Jonathan Delagrave is the county executive for Racine County, having been elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. He previously was director of the county’s human services department.