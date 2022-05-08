Planned Parenthood: People must have the freedom to make decisions over their own bodies

Upon the news that the Supreme Court is poised to take away our right to bodily autonomy, I found myself reflecting on the countless faces and stories of the thousands of patients I have cared for over my 25 years as an OBGYN who has incorporated abortion into my practice.

For nine years, I have also served as the medical director of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin that provides safe and legal abortions in three of the four health centers providing abortion care across the state.

Some of my greatest teachers have been the patients for whom I provided abortion care. They have taught me to trust that they know their lives, their needs, and hopes for the future better than anyone else. Making decisions about pregnancy is deeply personal and private. In a country that cherishes liberty and freedom I hope we can all agree that people must have the right to make decisions over their own bodies.

What is often lost in the divisive legal and political arguments swirling around the topic of abortion are these individuals’ lived experiences and stories. Some stories are devastating such as the 13-year-old pregnant after a brutal gang rape.

Some stories are heartbreaking, such as the 22-year-old with a severe cardiac condition that could worsen and threaten her life should she continue her desired pregnancy. And many stories are about the everyday lived experience of those faced with a pregnancy they do not want to continue.

If Roe is overturned, Wisconsin is one of 26 states where abortion may be inaccessible or severely restricted due to an archaic law from 1849. There is no exception for rape, incest, or risk to physical health. The only exception is to “save the life of the mother” which is ill defined, and which must be confirmed by 2 physicians. Restrictive laws that criminalize abortion will inflict harm.

One of my colleagues recently performed an abortion for a 12-year pregnant due to incest. Under the 172-year-old criminal abortion ban in Wisconsin, this could become a felony with my partner facing up to 6 years in prison for helping a child in trauma.

There are situations that are not imminently life threatening when an abortion is the safest medical option. I have seen women who developed heart failure after their last pregnancy which did not resolve and now find themself pregnant.

Continuation of pregnancy risks worsening of the cardiac condition, possible need for heart transplant, or even death. Doctors could risk becoming felons and going to jail if someone deems this does not fit the “save the life” exception of the 1849 criminal ban.

Health care providers should never be placed in the position of questioning an otherwise sound and scientifically based medical decision for fear they will be criminally prosecuted. I spoke to a physician who shared the case of a patient in Texas with a tubal ectopic pregnancy denied treatment after the passage of HB8 because cardiac activity was present.

The patient drove eight hours to New Mexico to have the surgery she needed. This person’s life was placed at risk because a health care provider mistakenly thought they would be in violation of Texas’ HB8 law.

We know restrictive abortion laws harm pregnant people, especially persons of color, low income and those who live in rural communities. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is committed to making sure that those in Wisconsin who want to terminate a pregnancy can access that care.

We are partnering with surrounding states to make certain that whatever the final SCOTUS decision may be, we are ready and able to help people access the care they need – no matter what.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0