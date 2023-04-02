In August 2023 I rotated from handling civil cases to handling felony cases. I was last in this judicial rotation over nine years ago.

I am simply astonished by the increase in opioid use and the suffering those drugs have imposed on Racine County citizens and families.

The federal government Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration recently promulgated an informational campaign entitled “One Pill Can Kill,” alerting Americans of the new dangers existing in the purchasing and use of fake prescriptive medications in this country.

The campaign focuses on two main components: fentanyl and fake prescriptive pills.

FentanylFentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than heroin. As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose. Overdose rates have skyrocketed over the years, with fentanyl overdoses taking the lead.

Fentanyl is now being processed into fake prescription drugs.

The DEA lab testing reveals that six of every 10 fake prescription drugs contain more than a lethal dose of fentanyl than ever before.

In 2022 the DEA seized more than 50.6 million fake prescription pills containing fentanyl, more than double the amount of fentanyl-containing pills seized in 2021.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that 66% of deaths from drug poisoning in 2021 involved synthetic opioid-like fentanyl.

Fentanyl related deaths increased 30% between March 2020 and March 2021.

The CDC has determined that the use of opioids is the number one cause of death of young adults in America.

Fake prescriptive pillsEven more alarming is that a lethal dose of fentanyl is being pressed into fake prescription drugs. These fake pills are easy to purchase, widely available and often contain lethal doses of fentanyl and/or methamphetamine.

They are often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone—and are sold as pharmaceutically produced prescriptive drugs.

They are not!

Many fake pills are made to look like prescriptive opioids thus tricking the purchaser into thinking they are buying real prescriptive opioids. They often contain the same shape, color and distinctive markings of pharmaceutically produced drugs.

Common fentanyl-containing fake pills include oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin) and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall).

On March 6, 2023, the Racine County Public Health Division and City of Racine Public Health Department issued public health alerts that there has been an alarming increase in deaths in Racine County from opioid drug use.

I have seen cases before me where drugs like marijuana, cocaine and heroin are “laced” with fentanyl.

Tips for parents

and caregivers

Encourage open and honest communication.

Explain what fentanyl is and why it is so dangerous.

Stress not to take any pills that were not prescribed to you from your doctor.

Stress that no pill purchased on social media is safe.

Advise that fake prescriptive drugs are now prevalent and readily available.

Make sure that they know that fentanyl has been found in most illegal drugs and right here in Racine County.

Create an “exit plan” to help your child know what to do if pressured to take pills or use drugs.

For more tips on how to talk to your child about drugs, review the following websites:

and

Please help protect your children and loved ones and stop this illegal activity in our community.