Kay Barham Maurer: Reconsider development plans in Wind Point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local grassroots organization known as the Deepwood Preservation Committee is a group of Wind Point residents-turned-activists, formed this January in response to the Village of Wind Point’s request for proposals for development of the more than 5 acres of primarily wooded land at 4403 Main St.

The village’s request for proposals permits attached residential structures with four to seven units per building. Indeed, this RFP requires a developer to set aside 20% of the 5 acres for green space, however this is of no reassurance; in other words, a developer is allowed to destroy up to 80% of the natural habitat along Deepwood Drive.

Suggesting that village services such as trash pickup, snow plowing, and fire and EMS contracts might be adversely affected if the land along Deepwood Drive remains undeveloped is a scare tactic. Even when the land at 4403 Main St. accommodated a single-family home toward the front of the property, tax revenue generated from that was minimal. Village services never have been, and are not now dependent upon the construction of multi-family housing at 4403 Main St. The village’s 2020 budget offers no indication that services are at risk of being cut now or in the future, with or without turning the land at 4403 Main St. into condos.