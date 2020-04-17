Kay Barham Maurer: Reconsider development plans in Wind Point

The local grassroots organization known as the Deepwood Preservation Committee is a group of Wind Point residents-turned-activists, formed this January in response to the Village of Wind Point’s request for proposals for development of the more than 5 acres of primarily wooded land at 4403 Main St.
The village’s request for proposals permits attached residential structures with four to seven units per building. Indeed, this RFP requires a developer to set aside 20% of the 5 acres for green space, however this is of no reassurance; in other words, a developer is allowed to destroy up to 80% of the natural habitat along Deepwood Drive.
Suggesting that village services such as trash pickup, snow plowing, and fire and EMS contracts might be adversely affected if the land along Deepwood Drive remains undeveloped is a scare tactic. Even when the land at 4403 Main St. accommodated a single-family home toward the front of the property, tax revenue generated from that was minimal. Village services never have been, and are not now dependent upon the construction of multi-family housing at 4403 Main St. The village’s 2020 budget offers no indication that services are at risk of being cut now or in the future, with or without turning the land at 4403 Main St. into condos.
On March 12, the Village Board was provided a list of healthy trees at 4403 Main St., along with details about the ecological value of the land. International Society of Arboriculture certified arborist Marcia Wensing said this about the parcel: “This is a rare woodland ecosystem composed of swamp white oak and green ash. Unfortunately, the green ash have been killed by the emerald ash borer. Other trees on site include eastern cottonwood, red maple, elm, paper birch (due to their size do not appear to be infested by the bronze birch borer), musclewood, and other wildlife-supporting shrubs like elderberry and cranberry viburnum. The parcel does contain invasive honeysuckle and glossy buckthorn, but with a management plan in place, the dead ash and invasives can be managed to improve the overall integrity of the woodland.”
Wensing explains, “The value of this parcel is not as parkland but for the ecosystem services that are provided such as storm water runoff and retention. Research supports the benefit to human health. The habitat this parcel provides supports both migratory and breeding birds. The ephemeral pond on site provides critical habitat that supports frogs and salamanders. My hope is that their administration will take into account the value of this parcel as a wooded ecosystem. Once destroyed, it cannot be recreated.”
Village President Sanabria has chosen to ignore this information.
Between Feb. 10 and March 12, the Deepwood Preservation Committee circulated a petition asking the Village Board to cease development plans at 4403 Main St., preserve the land and place a referendum on the November ballot to measure voter sentiment on the issue. A clearly worded referendum will allow Wind Point voters to decide the fate of the Deepwood Drive property. The only action taken by the Village Board upon receiving 426 signatures from Wind Point electors was to forward the petition to their attorney.
It seems inevitable that new construction will occur at the former Wind Point School property. Plans presented at that property indicate construction of “twindominiums” over the course of at least a few years. This new construction will allow for the increased tax levy that current village officials desire. However, striving for two construction sites simultaneously is inconsiderate to current residents, short sighted when considering the unknown marketability of the proposed homes at the Wind Point School property and negligent to the village’s ecosystem.
Ultimately, my hope, and the hope of many other residents, is that the Village Board will reconsider development plans at 4403 Main St. There is so much more to be considered before opting to develop that land.
Wind Point resident Kate Barham Maurer is the founder of the Deepwood Preservation Committee.
