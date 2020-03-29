Investment Insights: How investors should react to the coronavirus

In last month’s column I provided my prescription for long-term investment success: Accumulate wealth methodically through systematic investing over the course of your working years and diversify and balance your portfolios so you make enough without losing too much. So what should disciplined investors do when confronted with potentially catastrophic events, like the current coronavirus outbreak?
From the market bottom in March of 2009, investors have had the pleasure of participating in the longest bull market accompanying the longest economic expansion in our country’s history. Over this time period, the S&P 500, representing the U.S. stock market, has risen roughly 400 percent. Patience has paid off for investors who have, on occasion, had to endure significant declines. Despite these gains, any intelligent investor has to be concerned about how the coronavirus might impact their portfolios and determine what actions, if any, they should be taking to protect their accumulated wealth.
Unfortunately, too little is known about this epidemic at this time for us to determine what its long-term impact will be on the domestic and global economies. And that uncertainty, in and of itself, is responsible for the significant volatility stock markets are experiencing this year.
With China, the epicenter of the virus, having sealed off significant portions of key manufacturing areas from the outside world, economic activity in those regions and the country overall has declined significantly. As China is the second largest economy in the world, this reduction in economic activity has reduced its economic growth and that of the global economy. Given that China is a significant part of the global supply chain, the reduction of its ability to produce and export raw materials, finished products and parts to manufacturing centers and consumers around the world further reduces global economic activity. With the coronavirus now having spread to other parts of the world, the fear is that economic activity throughout the world could slow further as individual consumers and businesses reduce their spending and activity.
Balance as a shock absorber
Although the equity or stock portions of well-balanced portfolios decline as the stock markets do, the fixed income (cash and bond) portions of portfolios have generally gained or maintained value as investors have been buying bonds and accumulating cash as safe havens until there is more certainty with respect to when this outbreak will be contained. The benefit of balance is clear. If a portfolio is half stocks and half bonds and the stock market declines 10%, the portfolio should generally lose only 5%.
Advice today
My advice is simple. Investors should resist the temptation to make significant adjustments to well-designed, diversified and balanced portfolios in reaction to what they see as buying or selling opportunities. It is too soon for us to know with any degree of certainty how the coronavirus will impact economic growth over the short haul. But, long-term investors should expect a positive resolution of this crisis over the long run. For that reason, staying focused on their long-term objectives, most investors should continue on their well-worn investment paths with an eye on long-term gains when current fear, uncertainty and volatility dissipate.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.
