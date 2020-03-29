Investment Insights: How investors should react to the coronavirus

In last month’s column I provided my prescription for long-term investment success: Accumulate wealth methodically through systematic investing over the course of your working years and diversify and balance your portfolios so you make enough without losing too much. So what should disciplined investors do when confronted with potentially catastrophic events, like the current coronavirus outbreak?

From the market bottom in March of 2009, investors have had the pleasure of participating in the longest bull market accompanying the longest economic expansion in our country’s history. Over this time period, the S&P 500, representing the U.S. stock market, has risen roughly 400 percent. Patience has paid off for investors who have, on occasion, had to endure significant declines. Despite these gains, any intelligent investor has to be concerned about how the coronavirus might impact their portfolios and determine what actions, if any, they should be taking to protect their accumulated wealth.

Unfortunately, too little is known about this epidemic at this time for us to determine what its long-term impact will be on the domestic and global economies. And that uncertainty, in and of itself, is responsible for the significant volatility stock markets are experiencing this year.

