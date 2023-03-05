With the primary election behind us, we see our choices narrowed to fewer candidates.

What those candidates need to hear, and we voters need to demand, is a change in how business gets done in Racine.

This is not about endorsement. It’s about waking up from our shared complacency. It’s about expecting something different for our city. Demanding something different.

To state the obvious, if nothing changes, outcomes will be the same, growth will continue to decline, hope will dwindle and our once great city of Racine will become the stuff of golden memories.

This is still a great city, and it is our responsibility to make it even greater by not just settling for good enough.

We are better than that.

Some of our businesses are closing or choosing to leave for locations outside the city. The danger with this is that less money comes into city coffers, because fewer people will live, work and play here.

At the same time costs increase, city services remain the same and taxpayers are left to cover the difference.

Commercial buildings lay fallow, like skeletons, reminding us of what could have been, what could be.

Recently housing developments have been started and have been approved but the question remains who will fill them?

What has City Hall done to attract new businesses or deter others from leaving?

Our legacy has been a source of pride and is in danger of declining to nothing but a memory.

We deserve better.

Public safety is becoming increasingly at risk.

Five years ago, the City of Racine was at a 50 year low in Part 1 crime. We can’t say the same now.

For a variety of reasons, we are losing experienced and talented police officers at an increasing rate.

We haven’t heard anything from City Hall regarding a plan to stop the exodus or to fill the positions. We haven’t even filled the positions originally budgeted for.

RAMAC and our business members stand beside and fully support our police. We recognize the difficult work they are hired to do.

What we want is city officials who have a demonstrated interest in recognizing the same and taking some actions to keep those who serve here and to add to their numbers so that public safety can be maintained.

There are other examples of deteriorating leadership in our city and while the examples seem small, they add up to a general environment in which “we do what we want” and the electors be damned.

For instance, a mayor who capriciously places restrictions on businesses’ ability to access public funds, and yet goes outside the city to increase his own re-election funds.

Or an aldermanic candidate who tries to intimidate a couple of West Racine businesses unless a certain campaign sign is taken down from their store front window.

Apologies that sound more like they’re apologizing for being caught.

It’s not everyone in City Hall, it’s not even the majority.

The concern is that these intimidation tactics are becoming more common place and the way business gets done.

It’s not what anyone would call a shining example of civic scruples. Racine deserves better.

As a community we need to wake up and take some action toward changing our expectations and our leadership.

We need to demand better of our elected officials. Let them know we are tired of their games and their inattention to serious problems.

We are tired of their arrogance and heavy-handed tactics.

We need some fresh leadership.

Think about this when you go to the ballot box in April.

Citizens of Racine, you have that power to make a change.