Guest commentary: Hiring new police officers only part of the solution

On Aug. 9, City of Racine residents will be voting on a referendum to increase property taxes to fund additional officers to the Racine Police Force, as directed by the Common Council vote of May 31, 2022.

The proposed referendum would have the city spend $2 million to hire, train and equip 11 new police officers and start violence prevention programs. The expense would then increase by $150,000 each year to cover rising costs.

Very few taxpayers take increased taxes lightly. This referendum will hit property owners with a 3.5 % increase in their tax bill. Renters, too, will bear their part of the burden when landlords inevitably pass the increased expense on to renters. No one will escape paying all or part of that 3.5% increase. Nonetheless, public safety is in everyone’s best interest, including businesses.

According to a July 28 article in the Racine Journal Times, “as of July 27, there have been seven homicides so far this year, compared to three at the same time last year, burglaries are up from 119 to 149 during the same time frame, and weapons offenses are up nearly 60%.”

No one can argue that it is vital to maintain the safety of the City of Racine and her citizens, and public safety is clearly job one of the city leadership. I just wonder how we got here. What has happened, or not happened, to necessitate requiring a referendum to ensure our safety?

Hiring new police officers is a start. Where will they come from? How do we induce them to come to a force that is shrinking either through attrition or for other reasons? Can we ensure our own officers are safe and trained to protect our citizens from shootings and random gunfire? Is there a plan to be sure we can retain both current officers and new recruits?

Let me be clear, RAMAC and our member businesses support the police and fire departments and appreciate their selflessness whenever called on to protect us all. Yet hiring new officers is only part of the solution. What is the rest of the plan? Are there supporting programs to reduce crime to begin with? It seems there is always enough budget money to create new spending priorities and programs. In the budget planning for 2023, has the Mayor’s Office considered a plan to shift staffing in other departments in an effort to prioritize public safety?

And what if the referendum does not pass? What is Plan B? City Leadership has not presented an alternative if taxpayers do not support an increase in this economic environment.

Other than adding officers there is no apparent plan to decrease crime until after taxpayers agree to a 3.5% tax increase. This lack of planning, or at least the perception of it, is of the largest concern. There has been ample opportunity to address the causes of the recent outflow of police and fire personnel. There has been opportunity to adjust the budget and staffing in other municipal departments to find additional funds. In this economic environment. We have all had to stretch our budgets to meet the challenges of inflation. We expect the same of our City Government.

In addition to funds the referendum calls for, the Mayor and the Common Council need to develop and implement a larger plan than throwing money and bodies at a serious and growing problem.

At the end of the day, some could argue that Racine is less safe than it was in 2017 when the Mayor took office. Poor planning puts us all at risk.