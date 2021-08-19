Democrats' rewrite of riot history contradicts facts

Think about that. The leader of our state continuing to make a bad situation worse. People had so little faith that Evers would say the right thing to calm the situation that they asked him to just say nothing.

I first asked Governor Evers to call in the National Guard about 9 P.M. Sunday night—4 hours after the incident. Twenty-four hours later, while rioting was beginning for a second night, 125 Guard Troops arrived—far less than needed. Governor Evers claims this was the best he could do on 24 hours’ notice.

We know that’s not true, though. When Milwaukee asked for help to control crowds during game 6 of the NBA Finals, 200 troops were delivered in less than 24 hours. Milwaukee got 200 troops for a joyous celebration in less than a day. It took 2 nights of violence and tens of millions of dollars of damage before that many National Guard members got to Kenosha. Evers dispatched 500 troops to Washington in January for the inauguration. It took the deaths of 2 people, tens of thousands living in fear for three nights, and countless destruction before he sent that many people to Kenosha.

The best he could do? History shows he could have done better – and didn’t.