Commentary: Racine Scholars Academy will provide an alternative to the community

Dear Community Members:
The Racine Unified School District is considering launching a new charter school, the Racine Scholars Academy, in 2021. Fifty-two years ago, Racine was selected to be part of the largest experiment in the history of education. Already seeing gains from the fast-growing Head Start program, educational leaders in the War on Poverty, proposed a massive experiment into what educational strategies worked best in grades K-3. Ten different approaches were identified to address the needs of the “culturally disadvantaged.” Each model had 4-8 sites, with control groups. The ten different educational models fell into three categories.
1. Affective Skills Model: This model, the Psychodynamic approach, considers social and emotional goals to be key for optimal development of the whole child.
2. The Cognitive/Conceptual Skills Model: This model holds that cognitive growth should be emphasized over the learning of specific content.
3. The Basic Skills Model: This model holds that the objective of education is to induce certain behaviors; all behaviors are learned and that carefully designed instruction must be employed in order to induce those behaviors. The Direct Instruction (D.I.) Approach which Racine embraced was used for 10 years (1967-77) at Franklin, Stephen Bull, Jefferson, Hansche (now RCOC) and Garfield (now Julian Thomas).
A key part of the Direct Instruction approach was a carefully sequenced, scripted curriculum. Parents were trained to implement the scripted curriculum as well. Two trained parents worked side-by-side with a Unified teacher. Thus, each class had three teachers (math, reading and language) who worked with small (8-9) groups of students for 30 minutes each. These small group sessions provided considerable student practice and assessment opportunities. Students were grouped by ability with the flexibility to move up or down depending on student needs. Language development was a key skill.
After 10 years of annual assessment (1968-77) with more than 100,000 (10 models with 10,000 students per model) students tested for all four grades (K-3), the Racine Direct Instruction model far surpassed all nine other models. Students not only showed statistical gains in achievement in math, reading and language, they also had statistical gains in self-esteem and problem-solving. Virtually all the other nine models did not do as well as the control groups. This Direct Instruction approach combined with Core Knowledge is being proposed for the Racine Scholars Academy. This approach is already being used in several magnet schools in Wisconsin (Appleton, Verona, and Sheboygan) with outstanding results. Current research (John Hattie) notes that this technique accelerates learning for all students including special education students. In a state with the largest achievement gap between students of color this approach could be significant.
Long-term research has shown that students in the Direct Instruction model graduated at a 70% rate, while control group students at a 44% rate. Strong community leaders like Art Howell, Mario Martinez and Ron Tatum benefitted from this instructional strategy. Over the past three years, several teachers and an administrator who utilized this approach wrote a proposal for a RUSD Direct Instruction/Core Knowledge Charter School, The Racine Scholars Academy. We are pleased to announce that through support of the school board and the state chartering entity, this educational innovation has been granted a planning grant for $800,000. The RUSD School Board will consider providing this option for our students at its next meeting.
The charter developers are aware of the tradition of strong alternative choices in the RUSD family of schools. We look forward to providing this alternative to our Racine Community.
Beverly D. Hicks, President
Racine Scholars Academy Governance Board
Dr. Milt Thompson, Acting Administrator
Mario Martinez, Board Members
Devin Anderson, Board Member
Janet Mitchell, Board Member
Peggy Thompson, Board Member
Annie Hicks, Board Member
Pat Fogarty, Accountant/Board Member
