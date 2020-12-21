Commentary: Racine Scholars Academy will provide an alternative to the community

A key part of the Direct Instruction approach was a carefully sequenced, scripted curriculum. Parents were trained to implement the scripted curriculum as well. Two trained parents worked side-by-side with a Unified teacher. Thus, each class had three teachers (math, reading and language) who worked with small (8-9) groups of students for 30 minutes each. These small group sessions provided considerable student practice and assessment opportunities. Students were grouped by ability with the flexibility to move up or down depending on student needs. Language development was a key skill.

After 10 years of annual assessment (1968-77) with more than 100,000 (10 models with 10,000 students per model) students tested for all four grades (K-3), the Racine Direct Instruction model far surpassed all nine other models. Students not only showed statistical gains in achievement in math, reading and language, they also had statistical gains in self-esteem and problem-solving. Virtually all the other nine models did not do as well as the control groups. This Direct Instruction approach combined with Core Knowledge is being proposed for the Racine Scholars Academy. This approach is already being used in several magnet schools in Wisconsin (Appleton, Verona, and Sheboygan) with outstanding results. Current research (John Hattie) notes that this technique accelerates learning for all students including special education students. In a state with the largest achievement gap between students of color this approach could be significant.