Commentary: Our children deserve better
0 comments
Commentary

Commentary: Our children deserve better

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We are living through an unprecedented time of uncertainty and concern affecting everyone, everywhere in so many ways. In the midst of all this chaos, we must cast a vote on April 7 on a referendum that, if passed, could positively impact the lives of all of our children across the Racine Community today and for generations to come.

Understandably, the COVID-19 crisis is all-consuming right now, and we had hoped this election could be rescheduled to a later date when the threat to public health had diminished, so people could focus more on this important proposal before us. But things are moving forward. Decisions will be made, and we feel compelled to make sure you are aware that this referendum could be a once-in-a-generation game-changer for our children, for our teachers and for our community.

For too long, we have taken a band-aid approach to addressing infrastructure needs in our schools. Sadly, the COVID-19 crisis illuminates just how far behind the eight ball this has left our children. The students in schools with access to digital and wireless technologies and distance learning capabilities have the resources and tools needed to stay on track this school year, despite schools being closed. Here in Racine, the fact is that for decades RUSD’s ever-growing costs to maintain aging, outdated facilities have robbed teachers and students of these critically important 21st century technologies and tools, leaving our kids at a significant disadvantage today and in the future. Righting this wrong is a key driver behind the RUSD referendum.

Data clearly shows that strong public schools are cornerstones of strong, healthy communities. Communities that invest in public education see an exponential return on that investment with low unemployment rates, higher than average economic growth and stable, growing real-estate values. Businesses located in these communities find it’s a key factor in attracting and retaining top-caliber employees, and economic development thrives. Real estate in these communities is always in demand. And, low-unemployment is a key indicator that schools are doing their job — preparing young people for success in life. How schools prepare children for success is ever-changing, consistent with society’s changing needs, expectations and technological advancements. The 21st century is here, and the time has come to invest in 21st century education in Racine.

The RUSD referendum gives us an opportunity to make that investment. Unlike previous referendums, this is a comprehensive, holistic plan focused on providing all our children with access to state-of-the-art learning tools and technologies, and the programs and learning environments conducive to increasing individual and collective proficiency.

The plan has built-in flexibility, not everything happens at once to enable changes to reflect population and demographic shifts. Some new schools will need to be constructed, others will need to be renovated, and the projected cost is significantly lower than that to maintain current school facilities which have an average age of 79 years. More importantly, these antiquated buildings were simply not designed for and cannot accommodate today’s sophisticated educational and learning digital and wireless technologies.

RUSD’s strategic plan lays out specific measures for success targeting significant improvements in graduation rates, attendance, 4K expansion, STEM participation, among others. The referendum before us is asking for the resources and tools RUSD desperately needs to meet those goals and ensure our children’s success in the 21st century and beyond.

Why do we care so much? Because our children are our future and they deserve better. Racine is home to our families, our businesses, our employees and their families. All of us want Racine to be a thriving community, offering a stronger, better future for generations to come. Some may ask if we can afford to make this kind of investment in our schools at this time. Our response is: We can’t afford not to. Every year we wait to invest in 21st century education, we leave our children farther and farther behind where they could be, where they should be. We must not let near-term challenges cloud our vision of what we know is best for our children, their future and ours. That’s why on April 7, we’ll be voting yes on the RUSD referendum.

+1 
Helen Johnson-Leipold

Johnson-Leipold
+1 
John Batten

Batten

Helen Johnson-Leipold is chairman and CEO of Johnson Outdoors Inc. and chairman of Johnson Financial Group.

John Batten is chairman and CEO of Twin Disc.

0 comments
5
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic
Columnists

Commentary: Trump isn't alone in worrying about closing churches during the pandemic

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he said that "I'd love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter." The most important holiday on the Christian calendar, he added later, would be a "beautiful time" to have "packed churches." For some, the president's suggestion about an Easter reopening was a subset of his seeming overeagerness to revive the economy by ...

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's racist comments are fueling hate crimes against Asian Americans. Time for state leaders to step in

  • Updated

Coughing is now a doubly serious concern for Asian Americans. Like everyone else, we're afraid of contracting the coronavirus. As a racial group, we have an additional fear: being profiled as disease carriers and being maliciously coughed at. After news of the coronavirus broke in January, Asian Americans almost immediately experienced racial taunts on school campuses, shunning on public ...

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's not the first president to face a deadly epidemic. But he may be the least suited for the task

Donald Trump isn't the first U.S. president to face a deadly new pathogen that wreaks havoc on American life and the wider world. But he may be the least suited for the challenge, a judgment based on how a handful of his predecessors confronted these invisible and terrifying foes. George Washington's epidemic hit before he was president. In early 1777, he was trying to keep the American ...

Commentary: I'm the daughter of a hypochondriac. I know that fear of COVID-19 won't make us safer
Columnists

Commentary: I'm the daughter of a hypochondriac. I know that fear of COVID-19 won't make us safer

Two weeks ago, when restaurants were still open, I watched a friend at lunch repeatedly spritz his hands with hand sanitizer. It seemed more compulsion than prudent protective measure. If he keeps this up for the duration of this pandemic, I thought, there's a good chance the skin on his hands might not hold up. In a market, I saw a man load 50 rolls of toilet paper into two carts, elbowing ...

Commentary: Trump's overconfidence has always been dangerous. With coronavirus, it's deadly
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's overconfidence has always been dangerous. With coronavirus, it's deadly

Even as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States keeps rising sharply, President Donald Trump continues to express confidence. He has gone from optimism in the face of the imminent threat of the coronavirus to suggesting that the pandemic will abate soon and the U.S. economy will be "raring to go" by Easter. Trump's optimism stands in sharp contrast to the recommendations ...

Columnists

Commentary: My father's funeral is Friday and because of COVID-19, I can't go. But I will honor him all the same

My father's funeral is this Friday, but I won't be there. Just as I wasn't there with him in the intensive care unit a few weeks ago. Or at the nursing home where he returned to die. I can't get to Boston in time to attend his funeral. Massachusetts has imposed a 14-day self-quarantine on those entering the state. My father graduated from high school a semester early when he was 17 years old ...

Commentary: Trump seems to think money is free right now. It isn't
Columnists

Commentary: Trump seems to think money is free right now. It isn't

  • Updated

President Donald Trump proclaimed himself the "king of debt" during the 2016 campaign, and he does have a long history of borrowing huge amounts that he often repays. So it was curious to see a tweet from him on Tuesday that grossly misstated the cost of federal borrowing. In the tweet, Trump reaffirmed his on-again, off-again support for a giant federal effort to improve roads, bridges and ...

Commentary: Without the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 crisis would be far worse
Columnists

Commentary: Without the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 crisis would be far worse

In the midst of a global pandemic, President Barack Obama's signature health care reform, the Affordable Care Act, turned 10 years old. It has been under fire that entire time, with more than 70 legislative attempts to repeal or otherwise limit the law, not counting executive and judicial action to chip away at it. In its 2020-21 term, the U.S. Supreme Court will again decide whether to strike ...

+10
Commentary: The efficacy of government
Columnists

Commentary: The efficacy of government

Home alone, ailing, taking no chances, self-isolating, I wander with my cup of soup to the front window. And there I see my little car. My good little car. It needs a wash. But I see something else - a $45 parking ticket on the rider's side windshield. I go out and take it from the car and examine it. I have a permit. What the hell? There must be some mistake. There is: I have let the permit ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News