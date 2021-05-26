Commentary from the NAACP Racine Branch: RUSD's summer school changes 'not enough'

According to information provided to the NAACP, the district has received over $30 million in federal stimulus money and is projected to receive approximately $53 million more. The excuse has always been we do not have enough funding when it pertains to the needs of our children. The parents of children in RUSD should be asking the district along with us, what is the excuse now?

Receiving these funds was a chance for Racine Unified to do the right thing, remove all barriers in this regard, and fully invest in the summer education of its most disadvantaged students. These ESSER funds were allocated to be used for these purposes. Racine can always find funds to incarcerate black and brown children, hence the building of a new $45 million juvenile detention center, but never to properly education.

NAACP members left our meeting with RUSD disappointed, but not deterred. We were not happy, but we still have hope and will continue to advocate for our children.