Commentary from the 'Big 5' school superintendents: Comparing PPP, ESSER in the Joint Finance education budget

As Wisconsin citizens, we would not accept the Joint Finance Committee turning to our friends and family members who are business owners and had a tax-free PPP loan forgiven, and declaring they now would have a dramatic tax increase—especially when the state has a healthy rainy day fund. We should not be willing to accept the Joint Finance Committee’s decision to harm our K-12 school system at a time when the state has the resources to support the increases in funding Governor Evers proposed.

Unfortunately, the committee’s decision has created an even worse situation for our schools. The U.S. Department of Education has already communicated that the vote places the stimulus money earmarked for Wisconsin schools at risk. This would be like the federal government suddenly requiring all businesses in the state to pay back their PPP loans.

Business owners rightfully argue that, for their companies to be successful, they need certainty and the ability to plan ahead. The Joint Finance Committee’s decision has required school districts to hit the pause button on their planning for the next school year. They have no idea if they will receive any additional funds from the state, nor whether they will be eligible to receive the federal stimulus dollars.