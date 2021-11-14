Commentary from RUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien: Moving Racine forward, together

Nearly two years into this pandemic, we know it has impacted every aspect of our lives, including education.

March 2020 marked a change in the landscape of education indefinitely. While Racine Unified has faced challenges for years, we had been making progress towards achieving the goals of our Raising Racine 2022 strategic plan. As evidence, you’ll see some nice gains on this year’s school report cards that we attribute to the Academies of Racine work at Case, Horlick and Park High Schools.

But, I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that the pandemic has led to significant setbacks. Consider the fact that a student who was four years old in March 2020, may have attended their entire first year of school virtually. A student who was finishing up fifth grade is now in seventh grade having missed their first year of middle school. The same is true for eighth-graders who lost the opportunity to acclimate to high school during freshman year and started in-person high school as sophomores.

Many of our students have significant gaps to overcome. We have seen drops across the board on both state assessments and in our students’ social and emotional growth.

Despite the challenges that lie ahead and the disparities we must overcome, we are resolute in our focus to rebound and build upon the gains we were making before the pandemic. In my view, there is no alternative. Our students need us now more than ever and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our students recover and achieve success in school and beyond.

As Raising Racine 2022 comes to an end at the conclusion of this school year, we are developing a new strategic plan with both academic and operational goals. The following are our areas of academic focus as we aim to turn the corner toward greater outcomes for all students:

Early literacy: In RUSD, we’ve begun investing more into early literacy. Additional teachers are earning reading certifications through Cardinal Stritch, we’re hiring more educational assistants in kindergarten through first grade and also implementing targeted reading intervention programs. I am personally committed to ensuring all children can read on grade level so they can advocate for themselves and achieve their full potential.

Middle school/high school readiness with an emphasis on math. These are vital transitionary times. We are focused on building students’ skillsets to make informed choices about their future first in high school and then upon graduation.

Academies of Racine: We will strengthen our infrastructure and continue to expand hands-on, real-world learning opportunities for students to ensure every graduate is prepared for college or career.

Communitywide call to action

For RUSD to succeed, we need your help. Strong schools contribute to strong communities. In the new year, we’ll be asking for the community’s help to develop our new strategic plan. We are ready to listen and to work with you to ensure our schools and our community thrive.

Families, we want your partnership. You are your child’s first teacher and we know that when educators work together with parents, students achieve better outcomes.

Community members, please consider volunteering in our schools and being a positive influence in the lives of our students. We have opportunities to mentor, tutor or just be an extra set of hands in classrooms.

Local businesses, large and small, our students benefit from your direct support of the Academies of Racine. From serving as a guest speaker to providing hands-on learning through youth apprenticeships that lead to great jobs in our community, there are a variety of opportunities to get involved in preparing students for success after high school.

These are just a few of the many ways you can contribute. If you have ideas and you are willing to help, contact us at info@rusd.org.

I came to Racine Unified with one goal: to ensure our District turns the corner toward greater outcomes for all students. That is still my goal and I expect to be held accountable for it. I hope you will partner with us in moving Forward Together.

Dr. Eric Gallien is the superintendent of the Racine Unified School District.

