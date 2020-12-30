Commentary from Rep. Greta Neubauer: Reflecting on 2020

As we near the end of the year, I am reflecting on all that has happened over the past twelve months. It has been a challenging year for all of us, some more than others. Far too many people are struggling to make ends meet. Many members of our community have lost loved ones and friends. Even more are just trying to carry the weight of isolation and continue on through this pandemic. The days have never felt shorter, nor the nights longer.
This year, the conversations, losses, experiences both individual and collective, have reminded me of the ways our wellbeing is deeply connected. As I’ve grieved the people we’ve lost this year, I have been struck by the ways they were woven throughout this community and the impacts they made on all of us during their lives. I’ve spoken to people working around the clock to help those who are ill, keep the shelves stocked, and look after our elders. I’ve seen neighbors are dropping off meals for one another. I have seen the incredible generosity of people in our community, working to provide for those who are struggling the most.
If we are strong, we are strong in our kindness and our compassion for each other. But this responsibility does not just belong with our community, but with our government as well. As we move into a new year and a new session, I will continue to show up for you, and for those who need support throughout our community. I will do everything I can to fight for a just and equitable recovery for our community at the state level, and to advocate for the same with our federal government.
Everything won’t immediately change with the start of a new year, but I am hopeful that we can begin to turn the page on this difficult time. As our days grow longer again, let’s continue to be the light for each other, too. The vaccine is coming, and if we work together, we can help more of our neighbors safely through this night. Be gentle with each other and keep the faith.
To a new year.
Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.