Commentary from Rep. Greta Neubauer: Reflecting on 2020

As we near the end of the year, I am reflecting on all that has happened over the past twelve months. It has been a challenging year for all of us, some more than others. Far too many people are struggling to make ends meet. Many members of our community have lost loved ones and friends. Even more are just trying to carry the weight of isolation and continue on through this pandemic. The days have never felt shorter, nor the nights longer.

This year, the conversations, losses, experiences both individual and collective, have reminded me of the ways our wellbeing is deeply connected. As I’ve grieved the people we’ve lost this year, I have been struck by the ways they were woven throughout this community and the impacts they made on all of us during their lives. I’ve spoken to people working around the clock to help those who are ill, keep the shelves stocked, and look after our elders. I’ve seen neighbors are dropping off meals for one another. I have seen the incredible generosity of people in our community, working to provide for those who are struggling the most.