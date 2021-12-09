Commentary from Ram Bhatia: Appalling indoctrination of Wisconsin's students

Recently, I was surprised to learn several policies in our state’s education system. First, the University of Wisconsin-Madison mandates graduate students take a course that have them to agree that whiteness means privilege. Second, Wisconsin Technical Colleges System 2021 Equity Report states “the events of 2020 (includes alleged police brutality) have intensified the inequities experienced by some WTCS staff, students and faculty members — including labor exploitation.”

They use the narrative to push for renewed agenda of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

What is appalling about the above is that the taxpayer-funded Wisconsin education system not only is indoctrinating our students, but also planting seeds of division in the society. For heaven’s sake, you can’t graduate from UW-Madison unless you agree to their narrative of whiteness being a privilege. Similarly, it’s mind-boggling that how much DEI efforts are being spent at WTCS creating divisiveness by focusing on racial profiling to create solutions and look for problems.

Granted, there have been injustice and discrimination in our country’s history, and we must address those issues, but the solution is not to indoctrinate the next generation, nor create divisions based on racial heritage. These policies solve nothing.

Let me explain using another example: Name one black person, or one black family whose life was changed for the better because NFL player Colin Kaepernick started taking knees during the national anthem. All he did was to divide the country and screw his own football career. Similarly, tell them about white privilege to all homeless white folks or those living at poverty line. Tell all educated black people that they only succeeded because they were taught by faculty who look like them.

The society must work together to learn from past, identify root causes of racism and find creative solutions. I submit that more than the skin color, the root cause of discrimination is economic disparity, economic disadvantages. You don’t believe this! Does anyone discriminate against Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, or Will Smith? Or against Dr. Ben Carson, Colin Powell, Barack Obama? One of the root causes of the economic disadvantage is the education or lack of it, which itself is perpetuated by broken family structures.

Let me propose one idea.

There are 32 teams in the NFL. If five players from each team, earning multimillions contribute $1 million, that’s $160 million. Add head coaches, GMs, owners etc. and you easily raise more than $200 million from the NFL alone.

Extend the above to NBA, baseball, Hollywood and media elites and I believe you can easily start a $500 million fund. By adding small donations from most common citizens, this fund can grow substantially.

With passionate involvement of churches and community-based organizations you can start nationwide programs to help broken families, start after-school programs for disadvantaged kids and adults and help them break the economic barriers.

You can start sports programs at technical colleges, for there are thousands of young adults who would consider going to college if they have an opportunity to play sports. You can also add arts, music and other engagement programs. Similarly, to help remove barriers to education, you can start housing assistance programs (for those willing to invest in their own life) to name a few ideas.

My bet is the solutions such as those mentioned above will go a long way to mitigate racial injustice and inequality.

It’s time the academia and elites in our society start to walk the walk. It’s time to stop indoctrinating our young generation, stop spending tax dollars on DEI data and staffing decisions, and start working towards “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Ram Bhatia is a member of the Mount Pleasant Village Board and the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees. His commentary is not meant to represent the views of other members of either board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0