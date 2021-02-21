Commentary from Maureen Murphy: Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community

The village is continuing its commitment to environmental stewardship by focusing on two other critical Mount Pleasant waterways, the Hood’s Creek and the Lamparek Creek.

The Hood’s Creek runs across approximately five miles from southwest to northeast through the western and northern portions of the village, ultimately into the Village of Caledonia. Under the direction of the village’s Storm Water Drainage Utility, staff began designing several phases of the Hood’s Creek Improvements Project. The first phase includes river corridor restoration between International Drive and Washington Avenue, and focuses on aquatic and terrestrial habitat improvements, water quality enhancements, and storm water management improvements to promote development adjacent to the creek. In addition, conceptual designs are also being prepared for future recreational trails through the corridor. Subsequent phases north of Washington Avenue will focus on the creation of wetland “banks”, where large acreages of poorly drained lands subject to flooding are converted back to pre-settlement conditions, restoring original wetland/ecological habitats. These restored areas are then dedicated in perpetuity as enhanced environmental corridors.