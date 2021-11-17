Commentary from Maureen Murphy -- Mount Pleasant's Commitment to the Community: Village Center

The Village of Mount Pleasant’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village continuously strives to attain. The focus of this commentary is: Goal II. Neighborhoods: Pursue Opportunities for Developing One or Multiple Neighborhood Centers, B. Build Out Our Village Center.

In 2008, the Village of Mount Pleasant was a lucky and grateful recipient of a generous donation from the Ebe family. This donation allowed the Village to design and construct a beautiful Village Hall at 8811 Campus Drive to replace the outdated Village Hall located on Durand Avenue. The building is an excellent representation of the beautiful prairie-style architecture that can be found throughout much of Racine County. A dominant feature of this architectural style is a sense of integration with the natural environment. With that in mind, Village Hall is LEED certified, complete with thermal heating and recycled-tires flooring. This building and theme served as the cornerstone for one of the primary strategies in accomplishing Goal II, namely to build out our Village Center.

With that in mind, two important projects will be added along Campus Drive and join the Village Hall anchor to create a Village Center. The Village of Mount Pleasant has been diligently working on plans for these two fundamental initiatives that will serve to round out our Village Center. Construction will commence in 2022 on both of the following projects.

First, the Veterans Memorial Convention Center (VMCC) will be located along 90th Street at Campus Drive. This is the first government sponsored Veterans Memorial to be built within the Village boundaries and will celebrate and honor the importance of all military branches. Racine County’s Veterans Services Officer is part of an ad hoc group that is working with Ramlow/Stein, an experienced architectural and design firm, to develop design concepts. Future design planning sessions will engage our citizen veterans about their expectations for the new facility. Additionally, the Convention Center will assist our hoteliers with crucial meeting space, as many of the hotels in Mount Pleasant are limited with regard to meeting places. With this new center, our visitors will experience Mount Pleasant like never before.

Second, Campus Park will complete the trifecta of Village-built projects that will make up the heart of the Village Center. In addition to the six new pickleball courts installed this year, Village residents can look forward to a variety of new amenities and improvements for all ages in Campus Park. Major highlights include: a paved walking trail connection to Smolenski Park; bathroom facilities; additional rentable structures; a centralized gathering space; play and ball fields; a covered performance area; additional shade structures; and additional landscaping.

Our Village Center will be the future home to major events like Memorial Day Parades, July 4th Concerts, Halloween Trunk or Treats, Turkey Trots, Christmas Tree lightings and many, many more events that make the Village a livable place.

As 2022 proceeds, please stop out and check out our progress. Perhaps with a visit to the wonderful Sealed Air YMCA Branch, also on Campus Drive, which is open and happy to help you get healthier in 2022!

The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials, as well as employees, worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the tenth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.

Maureen Murphy is the Mount Pleasant village administrator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0