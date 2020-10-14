Commentary from Dr. Keyi Sun of Foxconn: Advanced manufacturing and high-performance computing

Recently Foxconn announced the steel completion of its nearly 100-foot-tall High Performance Computing Data Center (HPCDC) at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park (WVSTP) in Mount Pleasant. The data center and its high-performance computing capabilities play a significant role in supporting advanced manufacturing at the WVSTP and in the State of Wisconsin.
So, what does Foxconn mean by advanced manufacturing, and why build a HPCDC?
Advanced manufacturing at the WVSTP will employ Foxconn enabled technologies to usher in a new age of manufacturing in the United States. These technologies include industrial Artificial Intelligence (iAI) and 5G Networks, among others. For many, the use of these technologies in a manufacturing setting is known as “Industry 4.0”.
At Foxconn, human operators use iAI to make data-driven decisions throughout the manufacturing process and in the performance of their work. Take for example one of Foxconn’s current data server manufacturing lines within the WVSTP. Each line is producing massive amounts of data per minute, measuring both machine performance and machine health. Human operators use iAI algorithms to make data-driven and cost saving decisions such as machine maintenance, product scheduling, and energy use.
Foxconn operators also work alongside an iAI guided program called FOLOTM. This hologram-like program shows a human operator where on a server board a certain component or piece needs to be installed. This blend of human decision making with the consistently and accuracy of iAI guided instruction quickly trains or cross-trains new or existing employees.
Unlocking the possibilities of iAI in a manufacturing setting requires an incredible amount of computing power. Foxconn’s HPCDC brings to the WVSTP computing capabilities that support these cost saving manufacturing operations. In addition, other companies throughout Wisconsin will be able to access Foxconn’s high-performance computing through Colocation and Software as a Service (SaaS).
Advanced manufacturing, supported by iAI, is going to revolutionize how manufacturers compete in the global economy, upgrade skills, create jobs, and onshore business to the United States. Foxconn is excited to partner with businesses in Wisconsin and around the US to use iAI, high performance computing, and other Foxconn technologies to optimize their operations. It is why Foxconn has created the iAI Institute, a way by which companies can partner with Foxconn to discover how they can use iAI, high performance computing, and other Foxconn technologies to optimize their operations. Companies interested in unlocking the advantages of advanced manufacturing concepts can work with Foxconn by visiting iaiinstitute.com.
Dr. Keyi Sun is head of iAI Operations at Foxconn Industrial Internet. She is a Ph.D. graduate of North Carolina State University and was recently named a "Under 40 Engineering Leader" by Control Engineering.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!