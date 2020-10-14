Commentary from Dr. Keyi Sun of Foxconn: Advanced manufacturing and high-performance computing

Unlocking the possibilities of iAI in a manufacturing setting requires an incredible amount of computing power. Foxconn’s HPCDC brings to the WVSTP computing capabilities that support these cost saving manufacturing operations. In addition, other companies throughout Wisconsin will be able to access Foxconn’s high-performance computing through Colocation and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Advanced manufacturing, supported by iAI, is going to revolutionize how manufacturers compete in the global economy, upgrade skills, create jobs, and onshore business to the United States. Foxconn is excited to partner with businesses in Wisconsin and around the US to use iAI, high performance computing, and other Foxconn technologies to optimize their operations. It is why Foxconn has created the iAI Institute, a way by which companies can partner with Foxconn to discover how they can use iAI, high performance computing, and other Foxconn technologies to optimize their operations. Companies interested in unlocking the advantages of advanced manufacturing concepts can work with Foxconn by visiting iaiinstitute.com.