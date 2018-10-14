On May 14, 1948, David Ben Gurion declared Israel to be a sovereign state. This was the goal, in 1879, of the First Zionist Congress which declared that Zionism seeks for the Jewish people a publicly recognized legally secured homeland in Palestine. This desire for a safe homeland for the Jews after centuries of persecution was powerfully articulated in Theodor Herzl’s Das Judenstaat (The Jews’ State), published in 1896.
However, Muslims had controlled Palestine for centuries, and Jews were about 8 percent of the population of Palestine in 1900. To form a state, many Jews would need to immigrate. Tensions between immigrating Jews and indigenous Arabs flared as early as 1913. The difficulty of this long and tragic struggle was once clearly stated by David Ben Gurion, the first Prime Minister of Israel: “Why should the Arabs make peace? If I were an Arab leader I would never make terms with Israel. . . . They see only one thing: we came here and have stolen their country. Why should they accept that?” (from “The Jewish Paradox: A Personal Memoir,” by Nahum Goldmann).
The formation of the state of Israel succeeded because of fierce determination, waves of Jewish immigrants, Jewish European Bankers’ money, and the support of the United States. Jewish immigration increased the Jewish population in Palestine to 33 percent by 1948. By 2008, 77 percent of the State of Israel was Jewish; the rest was largely Arab/Muslim.
In 1895, Jews owned about 1 percent of the land in Palestine, which was part of the Ottoman Empire. Immigration and various wars have given Israel control of the vast majority of Palestine. The West Bank, taken by war, is riddled with Jewish settlements and outposts. By 1948, 6 percent of the state of Israel was purchased by Jews, the rest was taken over or won by war. (Elan Pappe, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, 2006, p. 18) What Israel gained, the indigenous Arabs lost.
The struggle has been costly. Some 91,100 Palestinians have been killed, while 24,900 Jews have died. Also 76,000 Palestinians have been injured, and 36,300 Jews have been injured. (from “My Jewish Learning” website).
Today there are more than 3 million Palestinian refugees scattered throughout the Middle East. The first refugees either fled in fear from their homes during battles or were driven out by Israelis. (See Elan Pappe, 2006, or The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem, 1947-1949, by Benny Morris, 1989. Pappe and Morris are Jewish scholars). Among other atrocities, Pappe records that numerous Palestinian homes and villages were demolished by the Israelis.
Early Zionists knew they would need the aid of a great power. Neither Britain nor the Ottoman Empire had interest in such full support. The U.S. finally became that great power. This support was demonstrated by defending Israel in the UN and by massive financial and military aid. From 1946 to 2017, U.S. taxpayers gave a total of $131 billion (that’s a “B”) to Israel. This amounts to about $15,300 per citizen of Israel. A bill now moving through Congress will grant $38 billion more U.S. tax dollars to Israel over the next 10 years. That is about $23,000 for a family of four Israeli citizens. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has slashed aid to Palestinian refugees.
Many Jews rejoice in the founding of the State of Israel and its gradual expansion. Other Jews, however, have deep misgivings about Zionism and its results. Worldwide Jewish voices correctly note that criticism of Israel is not to be equated with anti-Semitism. Meanwhile, Palestinians grieve over the loss of their land and find little response to their cry for justice. U.S. policy has managed little effective support for the Palestinian cause, and most Americans know little about the details of the struggle. Israel’s 70th year is a sad mixture of success and tragedy.
