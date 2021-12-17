Commentary by Tina Shanahan: Appalling misunderstanding of DEI

It’s disappointing to see the admirable concepts of “diversity,” “equity,” and “inclusion” (DEI) treated as controversial or political. I believe this stems from a misunderstanding of DEI initiatives. Hear me out as I address some misconceptions:

Myth: Diversity refers only to race

In fact, we are all diverse. Diversity includes race, socioeconomics, gender, ability, mental health, interests, age, religion, etc. DEI initiatives use data to identify inequities for specific populations, which includes racial categories, but DEI promotes inclusion and equity for diversity in all its forms.

Myth: People with privilege should feel guilty

The truth is that we all have varying degrees of privilege. Individuals with light skin, financial stability, mental health, able-bodiedness, etc. have privilege when institutions or systems have been established by and for people who share those characteristics. Acknowledging points of privilege is not meant to create guilt or diminish hard work, only to examine ways to make places and processes more accessible to those who don’t share the same privileges.

Myth: Discrimination and inequity is part of our past, not our present

Unfortunately, racism, sexism, abelism and other forms of discrimination still exist. At times, discrimination and biases are overt, but often they come from generalizations made due to limited experiences. DEI initiatives aim to foster a deeper understanding for those different from ourselves in order to push back against the biases and stereotypes that lead to discrimination.

Myth: DEI is not my responsibility

While it may be tempting to pass off the work of creating inclusive spaces to community organizations and churches, we can each make an impact in the roles we hold.

Myth: Focusing on diversity divides us

We’re all diverse. We all have various privileges and barriers. We can all work toward creating spaces where difference in all its forms is acknowledged and valued. Diversity, equity, and inclusion unites by focusing on the benefits of learning and working with others.

Creating an equitable and inclusive environment for working and learning is not indoctrination or an agenda. It’s just respecting and elevating our fellow humans.

Tina Shanahan is a communications instructor at Gateway Technical College.

