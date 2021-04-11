Commentary by Teri Jendusa-Nicolai: First anniversary of Marsy's Law in Wisconsin

Each of these cases represents a victory for victims’ rights in Wisconsin. However, for me, the most personally gratifying development over the last year of implementation of Marsy’s Law in Wisconsin took place when the state court of appeals issued an opinion upholding the right of crime victims to object in court to the release and inspection of their personal medical records.

After I narrowly survived a brutal attack by my ex-husband in 2004, I found myself thrown into the legal process where I was forced to relive that traumatic ordeal again and again. During this process, my own medical history was called into question, although it was irrelevant to my condition after he beat me with a baseball bat, suffocated me, dumped me in a snow-filled trash can, and left me to die in a frozen storage shed. After the 26-hour ordeal, I barely escaped with my life, and I lost the baby I was carrying. During the legal process, I ultimately had to make the impossible decision between submitting my lifelong medical history to the defense, and pursuing justice for the death of my unborn child.

Now, because of the constitutional rights afforded to all crime victims under Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, victims have the ability to have their voice heard on whether their private medical and mental health records should be admissible in court. This victory for victims’ rights truly hit home.

On behalf of survivors all over Wisconsin, I want to thank all of the supporters of victims’ rights who were instrumental in making Marsy’s Law a reality in Wisconsin: from the more than 400 victim service agencies, statewide law enforcement groups, community advocates, and individual police chiefs, sheriffs and district attorneys who supported this measure, to the more than 1.1 million Wisconsin residents who cast votes in favor of the crime victims’ constitutional amendment one year ago. I also want to thank the victim witness coordinators, the Department of Justice’s Office of Crime Victim Services, prosecutors, law enforcement and everyone else who has worked this past year to implement these new rights for crime victims. Marsy’s Law is working! It is making a real and lasting difference in the lives of Wisconsin crime victims.

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai is the Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin State chairwoman and a victim’s rights advocate. She also serves as a member of the Waterford Town Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0