Commentary by state Rep. Greta Neubauer: We must Build Back Better

Every family in Wisconsin deserves to be able to trust the water coming from their pipes and have access to the digital economy. That is why Building Back Better replaces 100% of lead pipes in our community and expands high-speed internet to 100% of the state. President Biden is fighting so that everyone has the opportunity for academic and economic success, no matter where they live.

We can invest in resilient infrastructure in our communities so our roads, bridges, and homes are less likely to flood or face erosion damage. We can overhaul and expand public transit, so people can get where they need to go without a car. We can build charging stations, so Wisconsin isn’t playing catch-up as electric vehicles come to our roads.

Building Back Better and investing in these areas now means we will be a safer, healthier, and more enjoyable place to live, a place where our kids and grandkids want to stay. It means investing in our state and in our future through the best opportunity in a generation to turn the tide against climate change and help working Wisconsinites build better lives after the pandemic.

But Build Back Better isn’t a done deal. This policy has strong support across the country, but it can’t happen without Congress.

We need our federal legislators to stand up for Wisconsin’s future. Our leaders can and must ensure that everyone can recover from the pandemic and be resilient in the face of climate change.

Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.

