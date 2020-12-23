Commentary by RPD Chief Art Howell: Those who have served deserve our deepest gratitude

In observation of the recent community conversation wherein it was suggested that military veterans be excluded from future employment opportunities with the Racine Police Department, a formal public response is in order. This conversation cannot proceed in earnest without first acknowledging the sacrifice of those who have given their lives in service to others. Those who honorably served our nation in the various branches of the armed forces deserve our deepest gratitude, utmost respect and most sincere appreciation.

The perspective that military veterans be arbitrarily disqualified from future service as local peace-keepers, is problematic on many levels; most notably, such a policy would be illegal. Additionally, such a response would actually weaken, not strengthen the police profession. To fully appreciate the value veterans bring to the public safety environment, we must first consider the attributes successful veterans bring to the military environment. The skill set most successful veterans possess includes, but is not limited to problem-solving skills, technical, logistical and planning skills, teamwork and most important, communication skills. As our nation faced the challenge of limited hospital space during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, military leaders and engineers were called upon to erect temporary medical facilities to prevent our healthcare system from becoming completely overwhelmed. More recently, as the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled-out and shipped throughout the country, once again, defense department influence has informed and supported this important effort.