Commentary by Rev. Lawrence Terry: What critical race theory is, and what it is not

First, this is not to take a position on CRT but to help one understand the concerted propaganda effort that conservatives contend that schools have been take over by a cabal of teachers intent on humiliating and shaming white children as a part of a project to foster division throughout the country. According to the research, there is no proof of teachers teaching CRT in public schools to humiliate and shame white students.

This propaganda has riled up many parents and fueled legislation in 21 states and counting to ban CRT from being taught in schools.

Facts about CRT: According to research many people have never heard of CRT and those who have, many do not understand it. It helps students/people understand history and the world. CRT is taught at the college and university levels and in law school. However, it should be taught in middle and high schools. Students should be critical thinkers.

They are ready for discussion on race, diversity, inclusion, slavery, Jim Crow, racism, equity, redlining and inequities that have shaped America’s past and affects its present. Hiding difficult topics from students is irresponsible. It hurts not to know history than not to know about it. Those who do not know the past are condemned to repeat it. CRT is analysis: the who, what, where and why questions that help students understand the world. It is designed to encourage students to question and/or explore opposing views regarding the attended truth. CRT has five principle core tenets.

1. Race is a social construct

2. The Centrality of racism

3. Commitment to social justice

4. The importance of experienced knowledge

5. Interdisciplinary perspective

Conservatives are using CRT for political gains to get votes. See what happened in the State of Virginia. The Governor used it as the boogeyman to frighten and rile up his base about something that is not happening in schools. His son told him that CRT was not being taught in schools.

Some Misunderstanding and Accusations of CRT:

1. It is Marxism.

2. It indoctrinates white students and teaches them to hate America, our constitution, history and anyone who disagrees with its logic.

3. It divides our country into two groups; those who oppress and those who are oppressed.

4. Under the increasing sway of CRT, it is becoming the operating ideology of our public institutions, universities, governments to bureaucracies K-12 school systems.

Rev. Lawrence Terry is a former Racine Unified School District principal and is chairman of the education committee of the Racine Branch of the NAACP.

