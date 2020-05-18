Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Working to help our community weather this storm

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is hard to believe it has been two months since COVID-19 began to spread in Wisconsin — it often feels like we have been fighting to flatten the curve for much longer. I know that this pandemic, and the measures we need to take to protect ourselves and our neighbors, has not been easy for any of us.

These are the moments in which we show who we are and what we stand for as a community. I’ve heard from hundreds of you, directly and through my staff and on social media, about how this pandemic is affecting your families, lives, and livelihoods, both painful and heartwarming stories.

While this has been truly difficult for our community and our country, expert after expert has echoed the same message: without a vaccine or an effective treatment, the only way to beat this virus is to continue social distancing, continue staying at home whenever possible, and continue following other CDC-recommended precautions like wearing homemade masks and regularly washing your hands.

On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin announced that they would rule in favor of Republican Legislative leaders and immediately strike Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority declined to issue a stay of the order, and sent communities like Racine into a scramble to enact local health orders.