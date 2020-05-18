Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Working to help our community weather this storm
0 comments
Commentary

Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Working to help our community weather this storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is hard to believe it has been two months since COVID-19 began to spread in Wisconsin — it often feels like we have been fighting to flatten the curve for much longer. I know that this pandemic, and the measures we need to take to protect ourselves and our neighbors, has not been easy for any of us.

These are the moments in which we show who we are and what we stand for as a community. I’ve heard from hundreds of you, directly and through my staff and on social media, about how this pandemic is affecting your families, lives, and livelihoods, both painful and heartwarming stories.

While this has been truly difficult for our community and our country, expert after expert has echoed the same message: without a vaccine or an effective treatment, the only way to beat this virus is to continue social distancing, continue staying at home whenever possible, and continue following other CDC-recommended precautions like wearing homemade masks and regularly washing your hands.

On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin announced that they would rule in favor of Republican Legislative leaders and immediately strike Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority declined to issue a stay of the order, and sent communities like Racine into a scramble to enact local health orders.

This decision will have immediate and long-lasting impacts when it comes to the health and safety of people throughout Wisconsin. This is especially true for those hardest hit by COVID-19, including people of color, people with compromised immune systems, and older Racinians. I am grateful to the City of Racine for taking decisive action to protect vulnerable Wisconsinites and continue Safer at Home’s provisions locally. I’m also grateful to all of you, who I know are working to stay safer at home whenever you can, and are taking precautions to minimize your risk when you can’t.

This also isn’t where political action ends on COVID-19. On Thursday, I worked with my fellow Legislative Democrats to roll out our COVID-19 Response Plan, designed to help address the long-term effects of this pandemic. Our plan is focused on three core points: Healthcare, Economy, and Democracy.

The COVID-19 Response Plan protects our healthcare heroes with hazard pay, sick leave, and free, full healthcare coverage. It also brings millions in healthcare aid to our state and increases access to Medicaid for struggling families.

It supports every essential worker with an “Essential Worker Tax Credit”, expands access to low-interest, long-term loans and grants for small businesses, and supports child care providers, school employees and farmers.

It keeps more families in their homes and businesses in their buildings, and it makes it easy for all of us to vote safely and securely by funding election infrastructure and mailing every voter a ballot through the end of the year.

These proposals together would help us to stay safe and set us up for a stronger economy through COVID-19. But our government isn’t designed for one party to work alone — we need all of our leaders to step up and work together.

COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon. To get through this crisis, we need every elected official to do their part to help our community.

If this crisis has taught us anything, it’s that our physical and economic health depends on our neighbors’ health, and that depends on the health of other communities in our state. We need the COVID-19 Response Plan to support our community and keep us healthy through this storm.

If you take one action this week, let it be this one — Contact your legislators and tell them you support the Democrats’ COVID-19 Response Plan, and that you want them to do the same. In this crisis, we have no time left to lose.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Response Plan, visit https://legis.wisconsin.gov/democrats/covid-19.

Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Workers protesting the virus may be just the start
Columnists

Commentary: Workers protesting the virus may be just the start

In recent weeks, employees at sites as diverse as Amazon warehouses, meat processing plants and emergency rooms have raised the alarm over unsafe conditions posed by the new coronavirus. Workplace infections have been soaring, while protective gear has been in chronically short supply. Some workers have kept quiet, fearing retribution. But a growing number have resorted to protests, walkouts ...

+2
Commentary: Trump is handing anti-vaxxers an invitation to smear coronavirus vaccines
Columnists

Commentary: Trump is handing anti-vaxxers an invitation to smear coronavirus vaccines

Convincing vaccine skeptics to trust any future COVID-19 vaccine is going to be a tough job, even if there are mountains of data from clinical trials showing that it is safe and effective. It's going to be harder still if there is any reason for them to doubt the motives or the method behind the vaccine. With that in mind, I can see two potential trouble spots with Operation Warp Speed, ...

+2
Commentary: Plan now for vaccination decisions to come
Columnists

Commentary: Plan now for vaccination decisions to come

Recent news from researchers at Oxford University gives some hope that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be ready as early as this fall. But as with test kits, N95 masks and ventilators, the demand will far exceed the supply - at least initially. So, who should be first in line for a vaccination once it is available? Health care workers, from doctors to hospital janitors, are on the front lines of ...

+4
Commentary: We also face a pandemic of racism
Columnists

Commentary: We also face a pandemic of racism

The onslaught of a global health pandemic COVID-19 has brought out the best in many of us and the worst in others. It has also exposed the ugly truths of racism, white privilege and white supremacy. As our nation's leader continues to espouse divisive rhetoric that emboldens people to act out in aggressive ways, some Americans have sunk to a new low. Xenophobia against Asian Americans is on ...

Commentary: A grim COVID-19 lesson. We're paying a steep price for not investing in science
Columnists

Commentary: A grim COVID-19 lesson. We're paying a steep price for not investing in science

My laboratory staff and I work to find solutions for metastatic breast cancer and chronic inflammatory disease. But science is not linear; solutions designed to resolve one problem end up helping with others. That's what happened with our research. As we investigated what causes the immune system to trigger inflammatory chronic diseases, we found a potentially promising new treatment for acute ...

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided
Columnists

Commentary: Calls to ban natural gas appliances are misguided

  • Updated

For perhaps a million years or more, mankind has cooked meals with fire. For more than a century, innovators brought the experience of cooking over an open flame into American households with natural gas stoves. Over time, that experience has only gotten cheaper, safer and cleaner. So why do some policymakers want to ban its use? To combat climate change. Several cities are studying proposals ...

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age
Columnists

Commentary: How we 'recovered' from the Spanish flu should be a warning for the coronavirus age

The historian in me is fascinated by how Americans in crisis make use of the past to predict the future. To those inclined to look backward, the so-called Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 offers pundits the obvious historical analogy to our own COVID-19 moment. A century ago, the flu killed roughly 50 million people worldwide, negatively shaped the global order for years afterward and ...

Commentary: Coronavirus tracing apps are coming. Here's how they could reshape surveillance as we know it
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus tracing apps are coming. Here's how they could reshape surveillance as we know it

  • Updated

Last week, the world got a preview of how Google and Apple's contact tracing project might look and function. Some privacy and security experts have expressed cautious optimism that the effort could be a potentially useful tool to aid public health contact tracers while protecting privacy. The project modifies the iOS and Android systems to allow government health agencies to build apps that ...

Commentary: President Trump is obsessed with Asia for all the wrong reasons
Columnists

Commentary: President Trump is obsessed with Asia for all the wrong reasons

President Donald Trump has an Asia problem. As much as he would like to hold the United States out as the example of how to effectively handle the coronavirus, places such as South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan keep showing him up. Take the news conference he held on Monday (before stomping out in annoyance at what he called "nasty" questioning from reporters, including one who is ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News