Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Working to help our community weather this storm

It is hard to believe it has been two months since COVID-19 began to spread in Wisconsin — it often feels like we have been fighting to flatten the curve for much longer. I know that this pandemic, and the measures we need to take to protect ourselves and our neighbors, has not been easy for any of us.
These are the moments in which we show who we are and what we stand for as a community. I’ve heard from hundreds of you, directly and through my staff and on social media, about how this pandemic is affecting your families, lives, and livelihoods, both painful and heartwarming stories.
While this has been truly difficult for our community and our country, expert after expert has echoed the same message: without a vaccine or an effective treatment, the only way to beat this virus is to continue social distancing, continue staying at home whenever possible, and continue following other CDC-recommended precautions like wearing homemade masks and regularly washing your hands.
On Wednesday night, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin announced that they would rule in favor of Republican Legislative leaders and immediately strike Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority declined to issue a stay of the order, and sent communities like Racine into a scramble to enact local health orders.
This decision will have immediate and long-lasting impacts when it comes to the health and safety of people throughout Wisconsin. This is especially true for those hardest hit by COVID-19, including people of color, people with compromised immune systems, and older Racinians. I am grateful to the City of Racine for taking decisive action to protect vulnerable Wisconsinites and continue Safer at Home’s provisions locally. I’m also grateful to all of you, who I know are working to stay safer at home whenever you can, and are taking precautions to minimize your risk when you can’t.
This also isn’t where political action ends on COVID-19. On Thursday, I worked with my fellow Legislative Democrats to roll out our COVID-19 Response Plan, designed to help address the long-term effects of this pandemic. Our plan is focused on three core points: Healthcare, Economy, and Democracy.
The COVID-19 Response Plan protects our healthcare heroes with hazard pay, sick leave, and free, full healthcare coverage. It also brings millions in healthcare aid to our state and increases access to Medicaid for struggling families.
It supports every essential worker with an “Essential Worker Tax Credit”, expands access to low-interest, long-term loans and grants for small businesses, and supports child care providers, school employees and farmers.
It keeps more families in their homes and businesses in their buildings, and it makes it easy for all of us to vote safely and securely by funding election infrastructure and mailing every voter a ballot through the end of the year.
These proposals together would help us to stay safe and set us up for a stronger economy through COVID-19. But our government isn’t designed for one party to work alone — we need all of our leaders to step up and work together.
COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon. To get through this crisis, we need every elected official to do their part to help our community.
If this crisis has taught us anything, it’s that our physical and economic health depends on our neighbors’ health, and that depends on the health of other communities in our state. We need the COVID-19 Response Plan to support our community and keep us healthy through this storm.
If you take one action this week, let it be this one — Contact your legislators and tell them you support the Democrats’ COVID-19 Response Plan, and that you want them to do the same. In this crisis, we have no time left to lose.
To learn more about the COVID-19 Response Plan, visit https://legis.wisconsin.gov/democrats/covid-19.
Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!