Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Let’s move forward, together

This week, after two deeply tumultuous weeks, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States. The last two weeks, much less the last year, or even the last four years, have been an incredibly challenging time in the collective American story. But even as we face incredible challenges, I feel hopeful about what comes next.
Inauguration Day was a day of great joy, and also great grief, as lights illuminated the National Mall in remembrance of the over 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. We saw a day of incredible firsts — the first woman Vice President, the first Black Vice President, the first South Asian Vice President. We saw President Biden leap into action on a huge range of issues, from outlining a national COVID-19 response plan to repealing President Trump’s Muslim ban to bringing the United States back into the Paris Climate Accords.
Of all the speeches and ceremonies we saw on Inauguration Day, the words of our new Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, have resonated most in my ears. She said, “Somehow we weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished… There is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it; if only we’re brave enough to be it.”
She is correct: the work is not yet finished. Wednesday was a mile marker, not a starting or finishing line for our nation. We still face many deep and abiding challenges, as we push back against a pandemic, fight against racial and economic injustice, reinvest in our democracy, respond to the climate crisis, and work to foster a just and equitable economic recovery.
In this new year, we must come together to continue the work of building a more perfect union. We can fulfill the unfinished promise of our founders, who asserted that “all men are created equal” in a time when that truth was not reflected in our Constitution or laws. We can build back a better nation, for all of us, and not just a privileged few.
This work will not be easy, but we have never shied away from work just because it is difficult. Our challenges are not insurmountable. It will take hard work, collaboration, and innovation, but if there is one thing we do well as a nation, it is confronting and overcoming our greatest challenges.
Let’s move forward, together.
Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.