Commentary by Rep. Greta Neubauer: Let’s move forward, together

This week, after two deeply tumultuous weeks, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States. The last two weeks, much less the last year, or even the last four years, have been an incredibly challenging time in the collective American story. But even as we face incredible challenges, I feel hopeful about what comes next.

Inauguration Day was a day of great joy, and also great grief, as lights illuminated the National Mall in remembrance of the over 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. We saw a day of incredible firsts — the first woman Vice President, the first Black Vice President, the first South Asian Vice President. We saw President Biden leap into action on a huge range of issues, from outlining a national COVID-19 response plan to repealing President Trump’s Muslim ban to bringing the United States back into the Paris Climate Accords.

Of all the speeches and ceremonies we saw on Inauguration Day, the words of our new Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, have resonated most in my ears. She said, “Somehow we weathered and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished… There is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it; if only we’re brave enough to be it.”