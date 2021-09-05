Commentary by RAMAC's Matt Montemurro -- Youth apprentices: An option for today’s labor gaps

If the pandemic has proven anything to us, it is that our businesses are only as good as the people who work for them. At the end of the day, every successful business depends on the high performance of their people. In the last 20 years, the business community survived by hiring, training, promoting and keeping good people. Sure, there were times when it seemed difficult to find just the right person, or to find the best reliable person, but eventually you found them, or learned to do without. Then, without notice, COVID-19 turned the world in general, and the business world in particular, upside down. There’s no need to itemize all the ways businesses had to create a new way to get things done. Remote working, re-arranging factory floors for safe distancing, PPEs – it seemed endless and sometimes, hopeless. Figuring out how to deal with the aftermath may be the most challenging—being able to find people to fill the openings resulting from the pandemic.