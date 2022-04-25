Commentary by Nakeyda Haymer -- Honor crime victims: Take a risk for a better future and brighter legacy

My brother helped raise my little girl, but I never thought about how she had experienced his death — that is, until she wrote a sixth-grade essay about it years later.

Police had searched for my brother for three days before they discovered his body. I called her father once I found out. “They found him,” I said. “He’s gone.” And then her dad told her.

It was summertime and she was riding in the back seat of her dad’s car. She was just 7 years old.

These moments changed both of our lives forever. We experienced the same tragedy through different lenses. Anyone who has lost a sibling, child or other family member to violence knows how it tears you apart, how dark it can get. But it doesn’t have to be the end.

For so many affected by violence, their grief and loss drives them into despair. Communities and families broken by violence feel powerless, vulnerable and alone. They take destructive risks to get revenge or try to numb the pain.

I don’t want my or my daughter’s life to be defined by the senseless loss of my brother. Instead, I want to show others that pain can catapult them into purpose.

One victim of violence is enough. We must choose to push through the challenges we face, whether they be systemic or personal. We must be models for others to follow. We must step up and set the standard for healing.

Children growing up in these communities are also often discouraged by the very people who should be lifting them up. When I was in high school, a guidance counselor told my friends I was no good and that I didn’t have much of a promising future.

I thought to myself, “How dare he?”

So, I took control of my destiny and proved him wrong. I took healthy risks that aimed at building a successful future, not destroying it.

I challenge you to do the same: Risk your life building something good, something real. Build a legacy for yourself and those who will come after you. Change can be frightening, but beyond the fear lies hope.

This can be the difference between life and death. And not just for you — for entire families, for whole cities. I got involved with a Woodson Center project, Violence Free Zone, long before my brother died, to advocate for our youth and help them navigate life’s challenges.

Once my brother died, both my life and my advocacy changed. I joined the Woodson Center’s Voices for Black Mothers United to be my brother’s voice and encourage others to take meaningful risks to become the change we want to see. We’re hosting a community basketball game for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in honor of those who’ve lost their lives and to support survivors.

We are more than our losses or hardships. We are more than statistics, more than stereotypes. We are more than our mistakes and our tragedies.

We are our children’s futures, our mothers’ love, our siblings’ hopes. We’re the people others can lean on to help them through the unimaginable. Healing is a lifelong journey, but we find hope in every step towards change.

The gap between destruction and creation can seem vast, especially if you find yourself embedded in a broken family or community. It demands that we take risks driven by faith, so we can improve the lives of others. I did it, and I welcome you to join me on the journey of restoring our community; one mother, sibling, and family at a time!

Nakeyda Haymer is the Wisconsin State Lead of Voices of Black Mothers United, a project of the Woodson Center. She is a Racine resident.

