Commentary by Maureen Murphy: Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain. Goal I Growth: Attract Future Growth and Development to Reflect the Needs of the Community—Update Development Policies and Procedures.
Increasingly, the Village’s zoning ordinance, adopted for a rural township in 1972, provided inconsistent and insufficient development guidance for the growing community. A team comprised of appointed committee officials, village staff and consultants led the process that took a year and a half to complete.
The updates modernized regulations and included a variety of forward-looking sections. To help promote residential development, which many communities (including Mount Pleasant) felt a shortage of, the code simplifies residential districts. Instead of adding complexity, the Village compressed its 12 residential zones into seven zones split by form and intensity. The ordinances allow housing types not easily allowed under the previous ordinances, including townhomes, cottage courts, and backyard cottages. Developers may now plat lots with greater flexibility while remaining sensitive to neighboring styles and contexts. Village staff hopes this helps fill in the estimated 3,904 housing units needed per the Village and Racine County’s adopted A Multi-Jurisdictional Comprehensive Plan for Racine County: 2035.
The new text also adds a variety of mixed-use districts. Along with promoting more walkable areas, the new code adds a mandatory sidewalk requirement, pedestrian connectivity requirement for all new developments, reduced parking minimums and bicycle parking requirements. The Village believes this is an important step as the community continues to grow.
After approximately a year of reviewing drafts, in early 2020, the Plan Commission directed staff to bring the entire draft ordinance forward to the remaining public engagement processes. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of planned in-person workshops and meetings. Instead, the Village staff shifted to digital outreach efforts, including a half-hour explainer video of the new code, digital meetings with local developers and homebuilders, and individual phone, email, and video conversations with stakeholders. Outreach efforts also included two online overview sessions with public comment and Q&A components recorded and made available to the public.
Village staff also updated its internal policies and procedures to match the new zoning code. The timeline and procedures now coordinate with the new zoning code, and the Development Handbook is complete. To minimize paper forms, Village staff digitized the permitting workflows.
The revised zoning ordinances provide a more straightforward organizational framework, simplified zoning districts, minimized conditional uses and overlay districts, a user-friendly use table with corresponding definitions, unified development regulations, updated administration procedures, and increased use of graphics. The Village believes the ordinances provide more fair, flexible, and forward-looking regulations for development in the Village in the coming decades.
The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, seven elected officials, 36 appointed officials, one administrator, seven department heads, 20 managers, three outside consultants and approximately 140 employees spent six months creating the vision, mission and values utilizing input from the public. Each one of the Village’s committees, commissions and boards participated. Three public open houses were held in 2018 and 2019 where numerous citizens assisted with reviewing the vision, mission, values and developing goals. A citizen survey further helped clarify the goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the second in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.