Commentary by Maureen Murphy: Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community

The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, seven elected officials, 36 appointed officials, one administrator, seven department heads, 20 managers, three outside consultants and approximately 140 employees spent six months creating the vision, mission and values utilizing input from the public. Each one of the Village’s committees, commissions and boards participated. Three public open houses were held in 2018 and 2019 where numerous citizens assisted with reviewing the vision, mission, values and developing goals. A citizen survey further helped clarify the goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the second in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.