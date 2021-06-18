Commentary by Maureen Murphy: In Mount Pleasant, we love our parks

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain. VII. PARTNER AND PROMOTE: Actively Partner in the Promotion of the Region, A. Invest in our parks and recreation system, 2. Create a “Mount Pleasant Friends of the Parks” organization.
In the Village of Mount Pleasant, we love our parks! The Parks Department has put a primary focus on increasing the engagement of residents and park users through various citizen driven park groups and investing in the improvements of our neighborhood and community parks.
Mount Pleasant Friends of the Parks
The Parks Department has developed the framework and tools for residents to create a Mount Pleasant Friends of the Parks group as a separate partner of the Parks Department. This stand-alone, 501©(3) group would vary in size and shape and be comprised of members who are not only advocates of our local parks, but often share common goals with the Mount Pleasant Parks Department. Examples of how Friends of the Park groups work with the parks department elsewhere include implementing service projects, fundraise for approved recreational amenities, submit park improvements projects, plan and host special events and advocate for the parks department through relationships with community leaders.
Mount Pleasant Adopt-A-Park
Our Adopt-A-Park is a program developed by the Village of Mount Pleasant Parks Department that recruits and trains residents, business or community members and stakeholders who wish to assist in the general care and maintenance of parks and park amenities by selecting a specific location to care for. Common groups to adopt-a-park include scouts/troops, schools, neighborhood groups, churches and nearby businesses. They would assist with raking mulch, picking up litter, removing weeds and invasive species, as well as reporting any hazards that are in the parks. The Parks Department provides minimal supplies to the group and the commitment can vary from as little as four times a year to weekly depending on the group’s level of commitment.
The time and talent investment in our local parks is a critical component for the residents, businesses and stakeholders of the Village. According to the National Park and Recreation Association’s Economic Impact of Parks summary from 2020, local park and recreation agencies generated more than $166 billion is U.S. economic activity and supported 1.1 million jobs from their operations and capital spending in 2017. The economic value can not only be attributed in dollar amounts but also in the promotion of health and wellness, an increase in tourism and high property values. The quality of life component in parks and recreation cannot be understated. Park improvements entice employers, workers and visitors to the area.
Over the next five years, in accordance with the Village’s Parks and Open Space Plan, the Parks Department will be upgrading outdated play equipment, improving trails and ball fields. The “curb appeal” of the parks will also be addressed through plantings of trees, shrubs and updates to signage. A commitment to safety improvements is also a part of this plan including a trail marking system for the Pike River Pathway and addition of engineered wood fiber for playground surfaces.
At the Mount Pleasant Parks Department, we have a bright future ahead of us over these next five years and beyond. If you are interested in participating the “Friends of the Parks” or “Adopt-A-Park” programs please email George T. Baumgardt, Parks and Recreation Manager at gbaumgardt@mtpleasantwi.gov.
The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the fifth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.
Maureen Murphy is the administrator of the Village of Mount Pleasant.