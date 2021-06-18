Commentary by Maureen Murphy: In Mount Pleasant, we love our parks

Our Adopt-A-Park is a program developed by the Village of Mount Pleasant Parks Department that recruits and trains residents, business or community members and stakeholders who wish to assist in the general care and maintenance of parks and park amenities by selecting a specific location to care for. Common groups to adopt-a-park include scouts/troops, schools, neighborhood groups, churches and nearby businesses. They would assist with raking mulch, picking up litter, removing weeds and invasive species, as well as reporting any hazards that are in the parks. The Parks Department provides minimal supplies to the group and the commitment can vary from as little as four times a year to weekly depending on the group’s level of commitment.