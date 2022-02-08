Commentary by Maureen Murphy -- Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community: Road repair resilience

The Village of Mount Pleasant’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village continuously strives to attain. The focus of this commentary is Goal IV. Infrastructure: Maintain Quality Services and Infrastructure, D. Continue Infrastructure Replacement/Expansion Programs.

I know you’re thinking, “What could possibly be interesting about road repair? Why is that an important topic for a commentary?” Well, when’s the last time you hit a monster pothole? Recall that jarring feeling as you bounce, hit the roof of your car and spend the next day at the dealership getting your wheels realigned. Or, you run over a crack in the road that’s so large it feels like driving over a miniature Grand Canyon. These situations typically occur when a community does not have enough money to properly maintain its roads. A typical short-term solution to this problem is to borrow funds to pay for required road maintenance. This has been the case in Mount Pleasant for decades, where the size of the Village (33 square miles) means there are a lot of roads to maintain. This is a daunting and expensive task, especially considering the deterioration of roads caused by Wisconsin winters. The problem is escalated by continually borrowing to fund road paving and repair year after year. This continuous borrowing is not fiscally sustainable. In fact, one long time (now retired) Village Trustee would often vote against adopting the annual Village budget solely due to this particular borrowing approach.

The Village of Mount Pleasant will not borrow for road repaving projects for the first time in its history. Instead, last fall, the Village worked hard when crafting the 2022 Budget to adequately fund ongoing road maintenance and resurfacing as part of our operating budget. The 2022 Budget adds an additional $1.9 million to the road maintenance fund. That means fewer potholes, a lot more crack sealing, and several miles of road resurfacing! Also, it means saving money in the long term by not paying interest on borrowed funds.

As further background, the Village has about 132 miles of roadway to maintain. A report commissioned by the Village Board of Trustees in 2017 concluded that the cost to maintain roads in fair condition would be about $3 million per year. Assuming a 20-year pavement life cycle, the Village should resurface 6.6 miles every year to maintain just a 5 (fair) rating on the 10-point Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating (PASER) scale. The PASER scale evaluates pavement surfaces rated with a scale that ranges from 10 (excellent condition) to 1 (failed). Due to a residential development boom around the year 2000, the Village has a large inventory of roadways that have or will soon approach the end of their useful life. This situation made it critical that the Village find a way to adequately fund road resurfacing projects.

The Village’s 2022 budget addition of $1.9 million for road maintenance and resurfacing means we won’t have to borrow for road maintenance and resurfacing for many, many years. Large reconstruction and widening projects, such as Oakes Road in 2021, will likely still require some borrowing. But, due to these new funds set aside for diligent road maintenance, the life of the average road will be longer, and less total reconstruction borrowing will be necessary.

Notably, the $1.9 million will remain in the budget annually. This is not just a one-time item in 2022. This budgeting is a huge step towards having all Village roads safely traversable, requiring less and less maintenance going forward. This is real road reconstruction resiliency!

The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village-elected and appointed officials, as well as employees, worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the thirteenth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.

Maureen Murphy is Mount Pleasant village administrator.

